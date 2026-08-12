Canada invests $3.7 million in five transitional housing units for Indigenous people in La Tuque

LA TUQUE, QC, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. To respond to the housing crisis, the Government of Canada is accelerating the construction of various housing types across the country, including affordable, transitional and supportive housing that meets the needs of the communities in which they're located.

Today, the federal government announced $3.7 million in funding through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative to support the construction of five transitional housing units in La Tuque. This project will establish the first second-stage transitional home for Indigenous people in La Tuque. It will provide a safe living environment rooted in the culture and realities of the Atikamekw Nation, where residents can regain stability and work toward securing permanent housing. Support services will be provided by the Atikamekw Nation Council (ANC) Social Services Department.

The announcement was made by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain, and by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois‑Rivières, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. Pierre Pacarar, Mayor of La Tuque, and Constant Awashish, Grand Chief and President of the Atikamekw Nation Council, were also present at the announcement.

This project falls under the mandate of Build Canada Homes, the newly launched Government of Canada entity tasked with increasing the pace of affordable homebuilding across the country. Build Canada Homes helps fight homelessness and increase the supply of transitional, supportive and community housing for low-income households -- working with the provinces and territories, as well as with municipalities and Indigenous communities. The entity also works with private developers to increase the supply of affordable housing for the middle class.

These investments will help get more housing built, strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs in communities across the country.

Quotes:

"Our government is investing in affordable housing in Quebec and across Canada to help create jobs and improve quality of life for those most in need. We are building a new generation of housing in communities where it is needed." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Having a safe place to live is essential for stability and for being able to look toward the future with confidence. These new homes will offer members of the Atikamekw Nation in La Tuque a living environment that's rooted in their culture and respectful of their realities, as well as the support needed for eventually moving to permanent housing." – The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

"Our government is committed to delivering housing solutions for the people of La Tuque and communities across the country. Supporting this project is a concrete example of that commitment. I am proud of our government's contribution to this initiative and of the tangible difference it will make for members of this community." – Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"Our agglomeration's housing shortage is very real, and vulnerable individuals have been the hardest hit. Every project like this one, which provides affordable social housing, makes a big difference for our community." – Pierre Pacarar, Mayor of La Tuque

"The transitional housing project will address an essential need for people facing difficult circumstances. These homes are intended to help residents move forward on their path to stability and well-being. We commend this initiative by Atikamekw Onikam Social Services and the Atikamekw Nation Council, whose teams are working tirelessly to find solutions and support individuals living in vulnerable situations." – Constant Awashish, Grand Chief and President of the Atikamekw Nation

Quick facts:

The $724.1 million Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (ISTHI) was launched in November 2021 to support the construction of additional shelters and transitional housing for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people fleeing gender-based violence, including in urban areas and the North. The program has now ended.

Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision-making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]