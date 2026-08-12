/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN LA TUQUE/

LA TUQUE, QC, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Media are invited to join the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice--Champlain, and Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Constant Awashish, Grand Chief and President of the Atikamekw Nation, and Pierre Pacarar, Mayor of La Tuque, for a housing announcement.

Date: August 12, 2026 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Location: 290 St. Joseph Street La Tuque, QC G9X 3P6

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For more information: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]