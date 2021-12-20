SPIRIT RIVER, AB, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why Governments of Canada and Alberta are partnering on construction of a new $24.8 million housing project that will provide needed homes for seniors with a range of care needs in Spirit River.

The new development will replace the Pleasantview Lodge and will have an increased capacity of 92 units. Of this, 40 units will be lodge spaces and 52 units will be designated supportive living spaces to help seniors to age in the community as their care needs change.

This project will create about 175 jobs during the planning, design and construction of the facility, and permanent jobs once the facility is operational. Construction is set to begin Spring 2022 and residents are expected to start moving into their new homes in Spring 2024.

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon announced the governments of Canada and Alberta will provide $19.8 million for the project through the Canada–Alberta Bilateral Housing Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

This project was made possible through the Lodge Partnership Program, a joint initiative between the ministries of Health and Seniors and Housing. The program identified communities with the highest need for seniors housing that combines supportive living spaces with lodge housing.

Partnerships are a key element of Stronger Foundations: Alberta's 10-year plan to improve and expand affordable housing. Strategic, long-term partnerships were identified by the 2020 Affordable Housing Review panel as a strong tool to help the province meet Alberta's diverse needs now, and in the future.

Quotes:

"As I've said many times before – every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The funding we've announced today will support the people who have already done so much for us and our communities – our Seniors. With 92 new, affordable homes, this project will provide the Seniors of Spirit River with housing that meets their needs. This is one of the ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

""Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This funding, through the National Housing Strategy, is part of our government's commitment to addressing housing needs, in rural communities in Alberta like Spirit River, and across the country." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre

"I am thrilled we are able to bring needed supportive living and lodge spaces to the Spirit River community. This project is a perfect example of what we will achieve under our 10-year affordable housing strategy, Stronger Foundations. Our partnerships have made it possible to develop housing that will help seniors who have a range of care needs to age in the community they call home. These strategic partnerships are helping us meet the diverse housing needs of Albertans, now and in the future." – Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"This investment underscores Alberta's commitment to strengthen continuing care capacity across the province. Through these capital projects, we will add much needed new designated supportive living units that will enable area residents to receive high-quality care, services and supports, right in the heart of their community, close to their families and friends." – Jason Copping, Minister of Health

"The Town of Spirit River, along with our surrounding communities known as the G5, are very excited to see shovels in the ground for the spring of 2022. The 92 bed Seniors lodge will allow for our seniors to age in place in their community where their family and friends reside with the added benefit of continued health care with their doctors and pharmacists. We look forward to this project beginning and the economic spin offs our community will benefit from." – Tammy Yaremko, Mayor, Town of Spirit River

"Grande Spirit Foundation staff and board of directors are excited about this important project for the community of Spirit River and regional area, as it will provide much needed continuing care units for seniors. Construction of this major project will be a big part of the community in the upcoming years." – Steve Madden, chief administrative officer, Grande Spirit Foundation

Quick facts:

The total development cost of the Spirit River project is estimated at $24.8 million :

: Alberta Social Housing Corporation/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation - $19.8 million



Alberta Health - $4.2 million



G5 Municipalities (Land) - $833,000

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year $72 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

Stronger Foundations: Alberta's 10-year plan to improve and expand affordable housing reflects advice from the Affordable Housing Review Panel to redefine the government's role, tap into community expertise, expand partnerships and simplify the system.

10-year plan to improve and expand affordable housing reflects advice from the Affordable Housing Review Panel to redefine the government's role, tap into community expertise, expand partnerships and simplify the system. Capital Plan 2021 allocates $238 million over three years to provide 1,800 new and regenerated affordable housing units while maintaining the 26,700-unit provincially owned portfolio and creating more than 1,700 jobs.

over three years to provide 1,800 new and regenerated affordable housing units while maintaining the 26,700-unit provincially owned portfolio and creating more than 1,700 jobs. Nearly 1,500 new units have been completed since 2019, of which about half were for seniors.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Daniele Medlej, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Dylan Topal, 780-886-2912, [email protected], Press Secretary, Seniors and Housing