Canada and Alberta invest in revitalizing the Glenbow Museum

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Investments in public infrastructure create jobs and business opportunities. They are also key to achieving our climate objectives through energy efficiencies and emissions reduction. Eco-friendly, sustainable, and inclusive infrastructure benefits everyone through a stronger economy, healthier environment, and better quality of life for current and future generations of Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure, announced joint funding to revitalize the Glenbow Museum. This project, known as Glenbow Reimagined, involves a complete renovation of all eight floors of the museum.

Glenbow Reimagined will create a greener and more cost-effective museum by replacing outdated systems with energy-efficient ones. The renovation itself will be done more sustainably by making use of the existing structure, which will keep concrete out of landfills. Once complete, the revitalized museum will provide greater access to a quarter million works of art and objects. Visitors will be able to appreciate and better understand the rich diversity and cultural history of the region. Additionally, the project will create more space for galleries and exhibitions, and enable new opportunities for education and public programming.

The Government of Canada is investing $40 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Alberta is investing $40 million. The City of Calgary and the Glenbow-Alberta Institute are contributing $11 million and $14 million, respectively.

"Our Government is proud to work with our provincial and municipal partners to fund this landmark investment in one of Alberta's premier cultural destinations. Calgarians and visitors alike will soon be able to enjoy a revitalized, eco-friendly Glenbow Museum that will be even better equipped to showcase Alberta's rich diversity and cultural history."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Museums and other cultural facilities turn cities into communities where people want to live, work and raise their families. Federal funding for the renovation of the Glenbow Museum will ensure that Calgarians have access to this historic Alberta landmark for many years to come."

George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"The Glenbow is a jewel in Alberta's cultural crown. We have an obligation to ensure the preservation of the Glenbow's world-class collection of art and artifacts, and ensure that it is accessible to Albertans and visitors for generations to come. These historic taxpayer investments will create good-paying construction jobs and a world-class museum for Albertans to enjoy, while improving our tourism experience for visitors."

The Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta

"By coming together to fund the incredible Glenbow Museum revitalization project we are building communities, boosting economies, and creating jobs. The Glenbow has been an important Calgary institution for decades and this project will ensure future generations of Albertans can access our shared history."

The Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure

"Calgary recognizes that cities need to play an active role in climate innovation. Today's investment will ensure the Glenbow is a leading sustainably designed art museum in Canada, enriching the lives of generations to come and bringing renewed energy to Calgary's downtown. Thank you to all the partners involved - the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the JR Shaw family and the Glenbow-Alberta Institute for joining The City in this important project."

Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary

"This contribution to the Glenbow Reimagined Campaign will help ensure a sustainable future for Glenbow, the earth and future generations. We are grateful for the support of the Government of Canada and Government of Alberta that will empower Glenbow to lead the way in sustainable museum design."

Nicholas R. Bell, President & CEO of Glenbow Museum

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

Infrastructure Program is providing over 11 years for public infrastructure across . Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country. Including today's announcement, 18 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation funding stream have been announced in Alberta with a total federal contribution of more than $132.5 million and a total provincial contribution of almost $121.5 million .

with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of almost . Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

