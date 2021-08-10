RED DEER, AB, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Investments in local infrastructure by the governments of Canada and Alberta during this unprecedented time will help stimulate the economy and address the needs of communities as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure announced more than $38.5 million in federal-provincial funding for two dozen new infrastructure projects across Alberta. The projects will benefit more than 2.6 million Albertans and include retrofits, repairs and upgrades to provincially-owned facilities, improvements to emergency response and prevention infrastructure, and new trails, sidewalks and outdoor recreation spaces.

Red Deer will benefit from over $22.2 million in federal funding which will improve the City's flood prevention infrastructure, modernize the fire training facility, renovate the Cultural Services Centre, and more. These projects will help the City adapt to the effects of climate change, increase emergency services training, and support cultural and artistic projects.

Projects in Wood Buffalo will support active transportation and healthy lifestyles through the building of a park, multi-use pathways, and trail improvements. Additional projects in Grande Prairie, Hinton, Leduc, Medicine Hat, and St. Albert will also benefit from this funding.

Capital maintenance and renewal facility upgrades valued at more than $4.45 million will improve the Lougheed House, the South Health Campus, and the Remand Centre--all located in Calgary--as well as the Alberta Hospital in Edmonton and the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $37.6 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Federal funding is conditional on fully satisfying environmental assessment requirements and consultations with Indigenous groups. The Government of Alberta is investing over $891,000. Municipalities are contributing a total of $8.5 to these projects.

Quotes

"As we look to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and strive to build a brighter, more resilient future, it is essential to invest in local, public infrastructure, including active transportation and outdoor spaces, to stimulate the economy and improve the quality of life for Canadians. The $37.6 million in funding we're announcing today will help millions of Albertans stay safe and active for years to come."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Taxpayers are spending on priority infrastructure projects that will help relaunch Alberta's economy. These projects will get Albertans working in the short term, while ensuring the province has the vital infrastructure necessary for years to come."

The Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure

"This influx of federal funding into our community will assist us in our efforts to stabilize our local economy and will help improve quality of life and infrastructure maintenance in our community and province. It will strengthen and stimulate our local economic recovery and position us for a return to growth at a time when it is most needed. Thank you to the Federal Government for investing in our community, and communities across Alberta."

Her Worship Tara Veer, Mayor of Red Deer

Quick facts

To support Canadians and communities during the current pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $5.1 billion in more than 440 infrastructure projects in Alberta .

