Canada and Alberta invest in projects to support communities and improve the quality of health care facilities

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Alberta. Investments in Alberta's public infrastructure during this extraordinary time help keep people safe, while also creating jobs, supporting local businesses and economies, and making communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Prasad Panda Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure, announced funding for infrastructure projects that will provide repairs and upgrades to health care facilities in 12 municipalities across the province.

The funding will upgrade life safety equipment such as security systems and fire alarms in health centres, including in Brooks, Camrose and Ft. Saskatchewan. Projects in Calgary, Edmonton, Morinville and St. Albert will update, among others, ventilation, heating and cooling equipment in several hospitals and health centres, in order to protect the safety of patients, staff and visitors.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $27 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program with the Alberta government providing over $6.8 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $33.8 million.

"The Government of Canada is investing in the health and safety of Albertans, creating jobs, and supporting our economy. These projects will improve and modernize a large number of health facilities, which will promote healthier, safer environment for patients and staff across Alberta."

The Honourable Jim Carr, Minister and Special Representative for the Prairies, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Construction on these capital maintenance and renewal projects contribute significantly to furthering Alberta's Recovery Plan. In the immediate term, construction will support jobs for local workers and provide economics boosts to communities throughout the province. Over the long term, this work will ensure that important provincial infrastructure is maintained, benefitting Alberta taxpayers, families, and patients."

Prasad Panda, Alberta's Minister of Infrastructure

To support Canadians and communities during the current pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As part of the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada has invested over $5 billion in more than 410 infrastructure projects in Alberta .

Funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support five infrastructure projects in Alberta. The Government of Canada is investing more than $27 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program with the Alberta government providing over $6.8 million. In total, this represents a combined infrastructure investment of more than $33.8 million.

These projects will help keep staff, patients, and visitors safe and healthy, by replacing security and fire systems, upgrading ventilation and plumbing, updating nurse call systems, and more.

Project information

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial

Funding Bonnyville; Lac La Biche County; McLennan Medical Devices Reprocessing Upgrades Renovations to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Upgrades to medical device reprocessing. Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre, Lac La Biche

Bonnyville Healthcare Centre, Bonnyville

McLennan Healthcare Centre, McLennan $5,120,000 $1,280,000 Brooks; Calgary; Camrose; Edmonton; Fort Saskatchewan; Smoky Lake County; St. Albert; Thorsby Safety & Security Upgrades Upgrades to life safety equipment and security: Rosehaven Care Centre, Camrose

Royal Alexandra Hospital, Edmonton

Northeast Community Health Centre, Edmonton

Smoky Lake Healthcare Centre, Smoky Lake

Sturgeon Hospital, St. Albert

Brooks Health Centre, Brooks

Thorsby Health Centre, Thorsby

St. Joseph General Hospital, Ft. Saskatchewan

Youville Auxiliary Hospital, St. Albert

Alberta Children's Hospital, Calgary

South Health Campus, Calgary

CASA House, Edmonton. $7,691,063 $1,922,766 Calgary; Edmonton Functional Program Upgrades Upgrades to functional programs: University of Alberta Hospital, Edmonton

Rockyview Hospital, Calgary

St. Michael's Health Centre, Edmonton

Lynwood, Grandview and McConnell Capital Care facilities, Edmonton

Royal Alexandra Hospital, Edmonton. $2,747,437 $686,859 Calgary; Edmonton; Morinville; St. Albert Building Systems Upgrades Upgrades to building systems: Peter Lougheed Hospital, Calgary

Rockyview General Hospital, Calgary

Dr. Gerald Zetter Care Centre, Edmonton

Misercordia Hospital, Edmonton

Royal Alexandra Hospital, Edmonton

Sturgeon Hospital, St. Albert

Capital Care Norwood, Edmonton

Morinville Health Centre, Morinville. $7,564,001 $1,891,000 Edmonton Renal Upgrade Initiatives Expansion of the existing space such as constructing new walls, installing electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning in newly built areas, installing new flooring and millwork. $4,160,000 $1,040,000

