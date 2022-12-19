EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and the Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure, announced more than $25.5 million in joint funding for infrastructures upgrades in communities across Alberta.

The funding includes retrofits and upgrades to several provincially owned facilities. In Edmonton, a parkade membrane will be replaced at the Provincial Law Courts Building, ground trucks for maintenance safety will be installed at the Royal Alberta Museum, and there will be new roofs and fire doors installed at the Seed and Extraction Plant Processing Centre and the Sir Frederick W. Haultain Building. Other replacements include floor drains, plumbing and light fixtures. These installations and upgrades will improve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs.

In addition, the Courthouse, the Training Centre and the Vehicle Inspection Station in Hinton and the Provincial Building in Jasper will undergo extensive upgrades that will make them safer, more comfortable and universally accessible. All residents, including those with mobility issues, will be able to access the public services offered at those facilities.

Additionally, rehabilitation and maintenance work will extend the lifespan of 13 deteriorated cross culverts along Saprae Creek Trail (Highway 69), in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, from Saline Creek Parkway (Airport Access) to the Canadian National Rail Yard. Residents in the area will benefit from an enhanced roadway that will be less prone to flooding.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today our government is making key investments in Alberta's infrastructure that will improve energy efficiency in buildings, increase accessibility in facilities, and fund retrofit projects. This announcement will not only help build resilient Alberta communities, but create good paying jobs and support economic growth that leaves no one behind."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Cost-sharing partnerships, as provided through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, ensure increased opportunity to build and renew Alberta's public infrastructure, create construction-related jobs, and boost local economies. Programs like this one help us work together with the Federal government to strengthen our jurisdictional relationship and provide funding for many great local projects here in Alberta."

The Honourable Nathan Neudorf, Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure

The Government of Canada is investing $20,635,529 in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Alberta is contributing $4,919,471 . The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is contributing $240,000 .

is investing in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is contributing . The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo is contributing . To support Canadians and communities during the current pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the more than $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 113 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been funded in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $211 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $26.9 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Canada and Alberta invest in province-wide upgrades to strengthen community resilience

