Canada Already Has the Trusted Digital Infrastructure to Support Skilled Trades Mobility

Existing National Credential Network positions Canada to accelerate workforce mobility, credential recognition, and apprenticeship modernization

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- As governments across Canada move forward with major investments in skilled trades training, workforce mobility, and apprenticeship modernization, ARUCC MyCreds® | MesCertif® is highlighting a critical reality: Canada is not starting from scratch.

Recent federal commitments under the Team Canada Strong agenda include investments to recruit, train, and employ up to 100,000 skilled trades workers, modernize apprenticeship systems, improve labour mobility, digitize credentials, and support the movement of workers across provincial and territorial boundaries. These priorities align closely with infrastructure that already exists and is operating at national scale through the MyCreds digital credential network.

Developed through collaboration across the Canadian postsecondary sector and supported by investments from governments and sector partners, MyCreds has become Canada's national digital credential platform. Today, approximately 91 percent of Canadian postsecondary institutions participate in the network, serving more than one million credential holders across the country.

The platform enables learners and workers to securely access, share, and verify trusted digital credentials while providing institutions, employers, regulators, and government agencies with reliable and efficient verification processes.

"Canadian institutions and ONCAT have already made significant investments in trusted digital credential infrastructure," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director of ARUCC MyCreds® | MesCertif®. "Through MyCreds, governments, institutions, and learners have helped build a national network that is operating today at scale. As Canada advances its skilled trades and mobility agenda, we have an opportunity to build on those investments rather than recreate them."

The need for trusted credential mobility has become increasingly important as governments seek to remove barriers to labour mobility, accelerate apprenticeship pathways, and support workers moving between jurisdictions. Secure digital credentials play a critical role in enabling faster recognition of learning, qualifications, and workforce achievements while reducing administrative burden and improving trust.

MyCreds is already supporting a growing range of use cases extending beyond traditional academic transcripts. Across Canada, apprenticeship authorities, regulatory bodies, workforce organizations, and postsecondary institutions are increasingly exploring how trusted digital credentials can support workforce participation, learner mobility, and recognition of achievement.

Importantly, significant public investments have already been made to develop and advance this infrastructure.

"ONCAT's investment in MyCreds, with the support of the Government of Ontario, has helped create a trusted digital credential infrastructure that benefits learners, institutions and employers across Canada," said Adrienne Galway, President and CEO of ONCAT. "A constantly evolving economy requires workers to upskill and reskill on an ongoing basis, and digital credentials are essential to ensuring their achievements are recognized and valued wherever they go."

Support from organizations such as the Ontario Council on Articulation and Transfer (ONCAT) has helped advance innovation focused on learner mobility, credential recognition, and trusted digital infrastructure. These investments have contributed to the development of capabilities that can now support broader provincial and national objectives.

As governments consider how to implement the digitization and mobility priorities identified under Team Canada Strong, existing infrastructure presents an opportunity to accelerate outcomes while maximizing the value of previous investments.

Rather than building entirely new systems, governments and sector partners can leverage proven infrastructure that is already trusted, adopted, and operating across the country.

"Canada's skilled trades strategy depends on the trusted movement of people, learning, and credentials," added Tavares. "The foundation is already in place. By building on existing investments and existing adoption, we can help learners, workers, employers, and governments achieve results more quickly while strengthening mobility across Canada."

MyCreds welcomes collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, apprenticeship authorities, regulatory organizations, employers, and educational institutions seeking to advance credential recognition, learner mobility, workforce mobility, and digital transformation initiatives.

About ARUCC MyCreds® | MesCertif®

MyCreds is Canada's National Digital Credential Network. Operated by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC), the platform enables secure issuance, sharing, and verification of official learner records and credentials. Serving more than one million credential holders and connecting approximately 91 percent of Canadian postsecondary institutions, MyCreds supports trusted learner and workforce mobility through secure, learner-controlled digital credentials.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contact: MyCreds | MesCertif: Nina Garofalo, Director, Communications, [email protected]; ONCAT: Ashraf Ali, Manager, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]