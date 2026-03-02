JOINT DECLARATION OF INTENT

between

The DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES OF CANADA

and

The MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, MINERAL RESOURCES, ENERGY, JUSTICE AND GENDER EQUALITY of Greenland,

concerning Critical Minerals and Energy Cooperation

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Department of Natural Resources of Canada and the Ministry of Business, Mineral Resources, Energy, Justice and Gender Equality of Greenland, hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Participants" and individually referred to as a "Participant",

Recognizing the strategic importance of critical minerals to economic and national security;

Recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities of energy systems and services in remote Arctic microgrid communities;

Building on the strong relationship and history of collaboration between Canada and Greenland, and Canada's newly established Consulate in Nuuk;

Desiring to promote and strengthen cooperation in the fields of critical minerals, energy and their geological context;

Have come to the following understanding:

1. OBJECTIVE

The main objective of this Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) is to promote and strengthen cooperation and North-North connections between the Department of Natural Resources of Canada and the Ministry of Business, Mineral Resources, Energy, Justice and Gender Equality of Greenland in the fields of critical minerals, energy and landscape change to enhance understanding of natural resources, infrastructure, economic development, and energy security, based upon the principles of collaboration and mutual benefit.

2. AREAS OF COOPERATION

The areas of cooperation that are mutually beneficial to the two Participants may include, but are not limited to:

a. Geological collaboration regarding energy and mineral resources and their geological context;

b. Deployment of low-carbon electricity solutions in Northern environments to enhance energy security, promote socio-economic development and the energy transition;

c. Assessments of landscape change and permafrost terrain for resilient energy infrastructure and critical mineral supply chains; and

d. Strengthening cooperation aimed at critical minerals value chain development, including sharing best practices on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, policies and regulations related to critical mineral exploration and development, and encouraging commercial partnerships, trade and investment between Canadian and Greenlandic companies, research organizations and Indigenous partners.

3. COOPERATION ACTIVITIES

The two Participants aim to strengthen their cooperation through joint activities which may include:

a. Regular dialogue between government officials;

b. Geological knowledge transfer, joint field work, exchange of digital data and information, best practices, lessons learned and materials;

c. Organisation of seminars, symposia, workshops, conferences, video conferences, webinars and meetings;

d. Collaborative engagement with and outreach to relevant stakeholders;

e. Exchange visits of experts and government officials; and

f. Any other forms of cooperation that may be jointly decided upon by the two Participants.

4. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

If any intellectual property matters are expected to arise from the application of this JDI, the Participants will address them in separate instruments. These instruments could include non-disclosure arrangements, licensing arrangements, collaborative research arrangements, or other contracts.

5. GENERAL PROVISIONS

This JDI does not create any legal rights or obligations. Any intentions set out in this JDI are not subject to enforcement and will not be considered legally binding.

Each Participant will bear its own expenses arising from the activities carried out under this JDI, subject to their availability of funds and personnel. Neither Participant will incur expenses and/or financial obligations on behalf of the other Participant without its written consent.

In the event that the Participants wish to formalise the above cooperation, the Participants may enter into separate instruments as mutually decided upon by the Participants.

Signed in duplicate at Toronto, on March 2, 2026, in English and French, each version being equally valid.

