Canada 360° Economic Summit Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's President and CEO, Hon. Perrin Beatty, PC, OC, and COO, Jackie King, alongside Canada 360° Economic Summit partners, joined David Clarke, Head, Government Affairs, TMX Group, to open the market ahead of the Canadian Chamber's Canada 360° Economic Summit. The summit will take place on January 30 in Toronto, Ontario. This inaugural event will harness the ingenuity of the business community to shape the future of our economy in a rapidly changing world. For more information please visit www.chamber.ca/events/canada-360.