CAN CANNABINOIDS BE PART OF THE THERAPEUTIC ARSENAL FOR TREATING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SYMPTOMS?

QUÉBEC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - PurCann Pharma, a Quebec-based company specializing in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids, is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada (MSSC) and the University of Montreal Hospital Research Centre (CRCHUM) in a study evaluating the potential effectiveness of cannabinoids to alleviate the symptoms of people with MS.

The study is being conducted by Dr. Pierre Duquette, neurologist at the CHUM and researcher at the CRCHUM. He will be backed up by a team of nine researchers in neuro-immunology, psychiatry and cognitive complications, as well as three patient partners. This research work, among others, aims to compare the effectiveness of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), alone or combined, to the standard treatment to counter the effects of spasticity in the lower limbs.

"The originality of the study conducted at the CHUM compared to those from the United States and Europe is the fact that our colleagues in the laboratory will attempt to correlate the effects of cannabinoids on the clinical symptoms in MS. This approach, on an inflammatory disease with immune parameters, has never been done until now. We will therefore look at the possible beneficial effects on spasticity, pain, sleep, well-being and quality of life for patients," said Dr. Duquette.

Current treatments for the spasticity of the lower limbs are indeed not entirely satisfactory and 100% effective. A total of 250 patients with MS will take part in this study. The treatment will span from four to 16 weeks depending on clinical findings.

"We should get the early outcomes in late 2024. We do not expect many serious side effects. We strongly believe that cannabinoids can be part of the therapeutic arsenal for treating multiple sclerosis symptoms," added Dr. Duquette.

After a long process of approaching 14 companies in North America, the CHUM finally chooses the Quebec Company PurCann Pharma, a subsidiary of Groupe SiliCycle in Quebec City, to supply the CBD- and/or THC-based cannabinoid capsules.

"We were seeking to provide patients with a product of high purity and in a formulation that they desired. The capsule has the advantage of being easy to ingest and discreet as well. We will not use inhaled cannabis, which could cause discomfort to certain patients, especially those who are in the workforce. Our partnership with PurCann is a good fit since the company had the desire to contribute to in-depth clinical research, to commit to providing all the technical information required for such studies and, as a bonus, is it Quebec-based," said Amel Zertal, Clinical Research Project Manager (Neuroscience Axis), CRCHUM.

The outcomes of this clinical study by Dr. Duquette's team at the CHUM conducted in collaboration with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada and PurCann Pharma will be an opportunity to advance research on this disease, which is currently rising in Canada. Dr. Duquette and his team are now recruiting participants for the study.

"It is with a tremendous enthusiasm that we decided to contribute financially with CIHR to Dr. Duquette's study. Over 90,000 people in Canada are affected by MS and any addition of new treatments to alleviate certain symptoms, including spasticity, will be a nice step forward and help improve their well-being," said Pierre Couture, Senior Director of Philanthropic Development and Government Relations, Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Quebec Division.

The Groupe SiliCycle's subsidiary PurCann Pharma was established in 2018. It specializes in the extraction, purification of several cannabinoids from hemp and cannabis, such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBN and CBC, and the formulation of finished products as capsules, oils, creams and edibles. The brands OOVIETM, OLLOPATM and TYCHETM products are on sale in authorized branches across several Canadian provinces. The OOVIETM Medical products are up for sale on multiple medical platforms in Canada.

"We accepted with great pride this request from CHUM in order to put forward our knowledge and scientific and our pharmaceutical expertise. Creating products dedicated to therapeutic and medical uses were the most important criteria in the decision made by our Board of Directors to establish this subsidiary. The addition of the 'Pharma' clearly shows that," said Hugo St-Laurent, President and CEO, PurCann Pharma and Groupe SiliCycle.

Patients who would like to join Dr. Duquette's research team can do so through this email: [email protected].

Sources:

For PurCann Pharma

Layla-Vanessa Fadous

Marketing Director

Groupe SiliCycle

Phone: 514‑966‑1438

Email: [email protected]

For the CHUM Research Centre (CRCHUM)

Andrée-Anne Toussaint

Communications Advisor, Media Relations

Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal

Phone: 514‑890‑8000, ext. 3675

Email: [email protected]

For the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Quebec Division

Marie-Ève Simard

Marketing and Communications Director

Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Quebec Division

Phone: 514‑225‑9587

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PurCann Pharma Inc

For further information: Sources: For PurCann Pharma: Layla-Vanessa Fadous, Marketing Director, Groupe SiliCycle, Phone: 514-966-1438, Email: [email protected]