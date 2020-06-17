GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians, visitors, and employees is the Government of Canada's priority in opening national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas to visitors. Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts to limit the spread of COVID-19 while offering Canadians access to the health and wellness benefits that come from being in natural spaces.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that starting June 22, 2020, Parks Canada will begin to offer some camping services at select national parks and national historic sites across the country in alignment with the guidance of national, provincial, territorial, and local health authorities. Initially, camping will be available only to visitors with existing reservations. Parks Canada will gradually begin to accept new online reservations for some campgrounds over the coming weeks. Visitors should check the Parks Canada website regularly for updates and information on services available and reservation windows.

Given current limitations on international travel, existing reservations from international visitors, including visitors from the United States of America, will be cancelled and automatically refunded in full up to and including August 7, 2020. Parks Canada will monitor international travel restrictions and may adjust this date in the future. Canadians who plan to travel outside of their home province to camp at or visit a Parks Canada destination must follow the applicable provincial or territorial travel restrictions. Some provinces and territories allow only essential inbound travel at this time. Others require that outside visitors follow a self-isolation protocol. It is not possible to self-isolate at Parks Canada campgrounds.

The camping experience at Parks Canada will be different than in previous years. Visitors are required to have a reservation in order to camp at a Parks Canada place. Roofed accommodations such as yurts and oTENTiks will only become available at select locations later in the season. Visitors will have access to some trails, day use areas, green spaces, and some recreational boating.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Parks Canada website, plan ahead and be well-prepared for their visit. The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what locations are open, what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit and what services may be available. It also provides advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while at Parks Canada places, including guidance on physical distancing, hygiene and other safety measures.

Quote



"We are all doing our part to flatten the curve and limit the spread of COVID-19. As the summer arrives, our national parks and historic sites offer spaces where Canadians can enjoy the outdoors while also respecting the advice of public health experts to keep a safe physical distance from others. I am pleased that Parks Canada will be offering camping at a number of locations across the country and I encourage all Parks Canada visitors to make sure they plan ahead and prepare for their visit. By working together, we can help keep our families, friends, and neighbours healthy and safe."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada



Related Document

Backgrounder – Camping and Visitor Services at Parks Canada

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Moira Kelly, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-271-6218, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pc.gc.ca

