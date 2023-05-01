CAMPING CLUELESSNESS … THERE'S A 1-844 NUMBER FOR THAT! CALL SCOUTS CANADA FOR TIPS TO QUELL YOUR CAMPING CALAMITIES
May 01, 2023, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - In honour of the upcoming epic Canadian camping season, Scouts Canada (the country's leading co-ed youth organization), is 'going to the phones' to help outdoor-challenged Canadians navigate common camping calamities. Starting May 1st, expert advice on the ten top camping conundrums will be available for free, 24/7, when calling Scouts Canada's 'Camptastic' Helpline at 1-844-SCOUT101.
While Scouts Canada is all about 'being prepared' and planning ahead to anticipate challenges, this call-in line is designed for campers who are caught in a pinch, already at campsites and struggling with common camping concerns.
Confused Canadian campers will be able to call in, use simple number selections, and be directed to pre-recorded solutions from real Scouts and volunteer Scouters to get advice for trending campsite concerns, like "What's a thunderbox?" or "The tent pole snapped…SOS".
In addition to the 1-844-SCOUT101 helpline, Canadians who have internet access on-site or while preparing for their trip, who may be less confident with their camping skills, can access helpful resources, guides and videos at https://www.scouts.ca/CamptasticHelpline.
"As nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, Scouters live for camping, but we recognize that many Canadians may hesitate to benefit from the camping experience due to rusty skills or a lack of confidence," said Mike Eybel, a volunteer Scouter of nine years with Scouts Canada. "A 24/7 helpline was the quickest, most practical and easiest way for us to support Canadians this camping season, wherever they're at and whenever they need."
1. Wild, Wild, Life
2. Bear Necessities
3. It's like 'ra-aaa-ain' on your camping day
4. Gimme Shelter – tactical tent tips
5. Don't be a Crappy Camper
6. The ways of water
7. 'Bug Off' – Crafty ways to keep insects at bay
8. Treading Light-ly
Forgot your batteries, headlamp, flashlight or lantern? Scouts are here to help!
9. First Aid FUNdamentals
10. Up the creek without a paddle
Research from Statistics Canada shows that the majority of youth in Canada, aged 12-17, don't get enough physical activity in a day, while an impact study from World Scouting found that Scouts are 18% more physically active than their peers, leading to greater independence and the ability to take on responsibility.
When youth stay active and connect with nature, they experience a world of opportunities to develop resiliency, adaptability and confidence. By embracing new experiences and overcoming fun challenges, Scouts realize their capabilities and discover skills that set them up for success—in the great outdoors and in life.
That's why Scouts Canada wants to help even more Canadian youth and their families experience the benefits of getting outside this camping season.
Kids and young adults in Scouts chart their own path of discovery. Through a variety of fun experiences with friends, outdoor adventures and contributions to their community, Scouts build resilience and skills that set them up for life. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.
Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.
