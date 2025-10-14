Campfire Circle's Paddle Project Brings Celebrities and Artists Together to Support Kids with Serious Illness

The 2025 Paddle Project celebrates the incredible talent and generosity of Canadians coming together for a greater cause. High-profile contributors include national icons Sarah McLachlan, Jann Arden, Mike Myers, Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg, and Jay Baruchel, alongside creative voices such as Caitlin Cronenberg, Maggie Devereux, Ali Budd, the Beckerman Twins and Indigenous artists such as Patrick Hunter. Local sports teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC, have also contributed specially signed paddles, showcasing how Canadian communities unite to make a difference.

"We're deeply grateful to the Canadian artists, athletes and community partners who lend their voices and talents to the Paddle Project," says Alex Robertson, CEO of Campfire Circle. "Their involvement empowers us to foster resilience, well-being and lifelong connections for children with serious illnesses and their families by providing kids with joyful camp experiences."

Through initiatives such as the Paddle Project, Campfire Circle brings healing through happiness to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. By providing programs in paediatric hospitals across Ontario, community activities, and medically supported overnight camps, Campfire Circle creates safe, inclusive spaces where children can build confidence, connect with others and gain new skills. Ultimately, it gives children the rare opportunity to experience childhood fully, despite the challenges of a serious illness.

Select paddles will be on display at the Bonfire Bash Gala on November 5 at Fort York Armoury, with online bidding concluding on November 7 at 1pm EST.

For more information on this year's participating artists and celebrities, visit www.paddleproject.ca . Stay connected on Instagram at @campfirecircleorg and follow #PaddleProject or #BonfireBash for sneak peeks, highlights and behind-the-scenes content. Photos and videos of featured paddles are available at: https://campfirecircle.canto.com/b/MEES3

About Campfire Circle

Since 1983, Campfire Circle (formerly Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium) has provided healing through happiness by providing camp-inspired programs to kids with cancer or serious illness and their families. Programs are delivered in hospitals across Ontario, at community events and at overnight camps. At no cost to families, these programs help improve overall well-being, build self-confidence and resiliency, and provide much-needed connection with others who share a similar journey. To learn more, visit CampfireCircle.org.

