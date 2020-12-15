Campari Group Canada Invites for Donations and Cheer as the Hospitality Industry Faces a Challenging Holiday Season

The continued lockdowns across the country have certainly shaken the hospitality community. According to research by Restaurants Canada, the hospitality and accommodation industry continues to be the hardest hit by the pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 188,000 jobs have been lost, and with recent closures, that number could rise by another 100,000 1 . October saw another 48,200 jobs lost compared to September 2 . This decline in employment represents the largest job loss of any industry and has been mostly felt in Ontario and Quebec due to targeted restrictions of on-premise dining in several regions within those provinces 3 . With more than 236,000 jobs to be recovered, the foodservice and accommodation industry still has the largest job loss gap of any major industry 4 .

"Campari Group Canada has been one of our most valued supporters since the start of the pandemic; following up on a significant donation in May and raising further funds for the BBF through their Negroni Week program. This latest round of support comes at a critical time for hospitality professionals across Canada, who continue to suffer from a disrupted landscape going into the usually busy holiday season and through the winter. We cannot thank them enough for their continued support of our fund and the hospitality industry as a whole across Canada," says Jon Gray, Co-Founder, Bartenders Benevolent Fund.

In response to such startling statistics, Campari Group Canada is, in addition to its own donation, calling on businesses to donate as well. Contributions would provide financial assistance, mental health and well-being support to hospitality workers who are facing ongoing hardships. With corporate holiday parties getting canceled or pivoting to virtual celebrations, the hope is for businesses to consider donating from budgets that would have typically gone towards in-person celebrations.

"Although this has been a challenging year for many businesses, it would be extremely impactful if companies could donate even a small percentage of their holiday party budgets to help the restaurant and bar staff who would normally be at the centre of these celebrations," says Campari Group Canada Managing Director Melanie Batchelor. "We are hoping that the influence of community will spark a collective sense of giving."

Through Campari Group's global #ShakenNotBroken initiative, Campari Group Canada has supported the hospitality industry throughout 2020, with plans to continue in 2021. Campari Group Canada has donated over $130,000 to support the hospitality industry. A firm believer in the power of community, the company has also quickly pivoted plans at the Forty Creek Distillery to produce much-needed hand sanitizer to donate to local health authorities, and has partnered with different companies to buy meals for those in need.

Through this donation and other initiatives, Campari Group Canada will continue to do everything possible to support the Canadian hospitality industry in their time of significant need.

Notations

Restaurants Canada , published October 22, 2020 Restaurants Canada , published November 12, 2020 Restaurants Canada , published November 12, 2020 Restaurants Canada , published November 12, 2020

About Campari Canada:

Campari Canada is a Campari Group subsidiary in the Canadian market headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. Campari Canada serves as owner, importer and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 brands of premium and super premium spirits. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., based at Grimsby, Ontario, serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse. Its portfolio includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, Wild Turkey, SKYY Vodka, Cinzano, Bulldog Gin, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant and Espolòn Tequila.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About Campari Group:

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand-building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 21 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

About the Bartenders Benevolent Fund:

Created in 2013, the Bartenders Benevolent Fund is a non-profit financial resource for bartenders, servers and front-of-house support staff working in the hospitality industry in Canada. They provide funding for those who have fallen under serious financial hardship, and their mission is to work in earnest to ensure that those in need can make ends meet. The Bartenders Benevolent Fund's mandate is to offer support to the hospitality industry, by the hospitality industry: funds are awarded anonymously by local hospitality professionals from each market.

Bartenders Benevolent Fund Founders Jon Gray of Drink Tank, Jon Humphrey of the Drake Properties and Dr. Andrew Toplack of The Toplack Sessions are available for comment.



SOURCE Campari Group Canada

For further information: Elaine Quan, Senior PR Consultant, Your Brand Integrated Marketing Communications, E: [email protected], M: 437.235.7830; Rachel Betts-Wilmott at 403-836-5750 or [email protected]