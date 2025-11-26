CAA survey finds one fifth of Canadians have been in a car with a high driver

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Cannabis-impaired driving is still a big issue on Canadian roads, according to new public opinion research released today by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA). To help combat it, CAA is launching a national advertising campaign urging Canadians to plan a safe ride home if they're going to consume cannabis edibles.

One in five drivers (20%) report having either driven while high or ridden as a passenger with someone under the influence of cannabis, according to the CAA polling.

❌ Can’t drive your body, 🚫 don’t drive your car.

CAA's new national campaign is focusing on young Canadians, the highest risk group for cannabis-impaired driving. As the demographic with the longest driving lives ahead of them, instilling safe driving habits early has a lasting impact on road safety.

Since legalization, studies have shown a notable shift toward cannabis edibles over smoking, a trend particularly evident among youth. This growing preference for edibles is concerning due to the delayed onset of effects, which can catch users off guard and lead to impaired driving.

"Our campaign flips the typical public education ad formula. Instead of shock tactics, it leans into relatable moments with humour, and encourages young Canadians to plan ahead responsibly," says Kristine D'Arbelles, Senior Director of Public Affairs at CAA National. "The message is simple - if you choose to get high, have a plan, just like you would with alcohol."

The campaign highlights how everyday tasks, like tying your shoes, grabbing a snack, or answering the door, can feel unexpectedly difficult after consuming an edible. These scenarios are used to reinforce a clear message: If You Can't Drive Your Body, You Can't Drive Your Car. Each ad ends by urging viewers to have a plan to get home safely if they choose to get high.

The campaign was also informed by new research from the University of Saskatchewan and funded by CAA, where researchers used a simulator to evaluate driving performance following cannabis edibles use. The study found that critical driving skills, such as reaction time, lane discipline, and speed control, were impaired. Notably, the risk of collisions increased after consuming cannabis edibles. At just 1.5 hours post-consumption, nearly one-third (30%) of participants were involved in a collision. That number rose to 44% at 2.5 hours and peaked at 58% at the 4-hour mark – highlighting the prolonged impact of THC on driving performance.

The study has been submitted for peer review. An executive summary is available here.

The national ad campaign launches November 26 and will run for six weeks across digital platforms and social media. View the ads here.

The latest CAA findings are based on a poll of 2,896 Canadians carried out from September 17 to 28, 2025. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-1.9%.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing nearly 8 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. As one of Canada's most trusted brands, CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection.

SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association

For media inquiries, contact: Murielle Pierre, Manager, public affairs, [email protected], 613-698-1201