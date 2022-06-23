Camp Huronda welcomes back campers for a long-awaited reopening and unveils the new Insul-Inn

The old medical centre is estimated to have been built in 1954 and has undergone various renovations over the years. In 2021, Diabetes Canada announced the on-site medical centre at Camp Huronda – the Insul-Inn – would be rebuilt to provide a new space where medical staff can continue to guide and support youth learning to manage their diabetes, plus provide campers with the on-site care they need. On June 26 th , Camp Huronda staff and partners will unveil the newly built Insul-Inn, and welcome families back to the highly anticipated re-opening of the summer camp season.

For young people and their families affected by type 1 diabetes, Camp Huronda provides a sense of community, and a place to gather and share mutual experiences with one another. Diabetes Canada is proud to provide an environment where campers can spend time with other children living with diabetes, while increasing their independence in managing their health, with the support of trained medical staff.

"Diabetes Canada could not be more excited to welcome the D-Camps community back to camp," says Laura Syron, President and CEO, Diabetes Canada. "After two years of virtual camp, campers can finally get back to doing what they love at their home-away-from-home. The opening of the newly constructed Insul-Inn is significant – it gives our medical staff a new home, where they can continue to care for our campers so they can enjoy the camping experience to the fullest."

At Camp Huronda, shared experiences exist that make for rich and authentic connections. Not only do Camp Huronda's on-site medical professionals provide specialized healthcare to campers, many also live with type 1 diabetes. This reinforces a sense of belonging and encourages campers to aspire to a "no limits" mentality.

"Camp Huronda helped me learn to manage my diabetes and gave me an incredible camp experience," says Taylor Hall, former Camp Huronda camper and current camp counsellor. "I have made lifelong friends with people who understand what it's like to live with type 1 diabetes. Going back to camp this summer, in-person, and now as part of the staff could not be more exciting."

"Just like the campers and families, the medical team is thrilled to be returning to Camp Huronda this summer," says Dr. Donna Goldenberg, Paediatrician, Trillium Health Partners – Credit Valley Hospital and Hospital for Sick Children ER Physician. "Providing children with the best camp experience possible is always our objective, and we are excited to continue caring for our campers at our newly renovated on-site medical centre."

The Camp Huronda medical centre rebuild was made possible through support from Novo Nordisk Canada and demonstrates their continued commitment to the type 1 diabetes community in Canada.

"We know the important role Camp Huronda plays in the lives of those affected by type 1 diabetes, and it's amazing to have children safely back at camp," says Béatrice Clerc, President, Novo Nordisk Canada. "Novo Nordisk is proud to give back in a meaningful way and contribute to this milestone that will provide children with an incredible camp experience."

About D-Camps

Diabetes Canada's camping tradition began in 1953 in Eastern Ontario. Since that time, the camp program has grown extensively, and currently operates nine overnight camp programs across Canada plus numerous year-round programs. Learn more at diabetes.ca/d-camps.

About Diabetes Canada

A world free of the effects of diabetes is our vision. That's why we're working together to improve the quality of life of people living with diabetes. We're sharing knowledge and creating connections for individuals and the health-care professionals who care for them; advocating through public policy; and funding research to improve treatments and find a cure to end diabetes. For more information, visit diabetes.ca or call 1-800-BANTING (226-8464).

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

To learn more about D-Camps, visit dcamps.ca or call 1-800-BANTING (226-8464).

