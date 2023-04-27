CAMH'S SUNRISE CHALLENGE INVITES CANADIANS TO RALLY, RISE AND RAISE FUNDS FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Canadians can support Canada's leading mental health hospital by waking up with the sun for five days, from May 29 to June 2, 2023

TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - As Mental Health Week begins, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is keeping the conversation going and inspiring support all month long through the third annual Sunrise Challenge. Since launching in 2021, the CAMH Sunrise Challenge has raised over $3.7 million to fuel more life-saving mental health research and transform care for those living with mental illness. The fundraising event, presented by Cadillac Fairview, invites Canadians to rally and rise together in support of life-saving research, care and education initiatives at Canada's leading mental health hospital.

Participating in the Sunrise Challenge is a fun and simple way to support CAMH and the work they're doing to find new solutions to the most complex issues in mental health. From May 29 to June 2, 2023, participants from coast-to-coast will wake up with the sun, taking time each morning to do something that benefits their mental health, snapping a photo of their Sunrise Moment and sharing it to social media with the hashtag #CAMHSunriseChallenge.

"Since its inauguration, the Sunrise Challenge has rallied over 7,000 participants and raised more than $3.7 million in support of CAMH," said Deborah Gillis, President and CEO, CAMH Foundation. "All of our participants and partners are helping change the way the world sees and treats mental illness. We hope to see even more Canadians rise together for mental health this year and show everyone living with mental illness they are not alone."

In the lead-up to the event, participants are invited to attend the virtual We Rise Together Rally on May 3, 2023 to see an exclusive preview of the Sunrise Challenge experience. Additionally, on May 4, the Ward Family Foundation will match all donations by individuals and teams.

We continue to face a global mental health crisis. In Canada, 11 people die by suicide daily, and the world loses 800,000 people to suicide yearly—tragic statistics CAMH is determined to change. As Canada's largest mental health hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in its field, CAMH is prepared to go further than ever to support those facing mental illness. The CAMH Sunrise Challenge raises funds that fuel new discoveries and break down the barriers that keep people from getting help when they need it most. Every contribution builds momentum and moves us closer. Now is the time to rise together and build a future where there's no one left behind.

"As a company committed to 'transforming communities for a vibrant tomorrow,' we recognize the positive effects mental health awareness plays on individuals and our overall community," says Jason Anderson, Senior Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "We are incredibly proud to partner with CAMH as the presenting sponsor of the Sunrise Challenge to promote healthy habits and shine a spotlight on the importance of making mental health and wellbeing a priority for all."

Anyone can participate in the fundraising challenge individually, or by starting or joining a team. Donations can also be made to support a participant, team or the Challenge as a whole. The fundraising platform provides a variety of tools and resources to support individual and team participants and offers a simple and secure donation process.

Key dates

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 – We Rise Together Rally for all participants

– We Rise Together Rally for all participants Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Match Day

– Match Day Monday, May 29, 2023 – Sunrise Challenge begins

– Sunrise Challenge begins Friday, June 2, 2023 – Sunrise Challenge closing ceremonies

The Sunrise Challenge is presented by Cadillac Fairview, with match day sponsor the Ward Family Foundation, gold sponsors CIBC, Nutram Pet Products, Starbucks and Peace Collective, and rising sponsors Microsoft Canada, RFA and Sun Life.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in its field. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre.

