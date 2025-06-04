Cameron Stephens Secures $70 Million in Capital Commitments and Launches Western Canada High Yield Fund, Accelerating Regional Growth

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. ("Cameron Stephens") is pleased to announce the successful launch of the Western Canada High Yield Mortgage Fund ("Fund"), focused on real estate secured lending across Western Canada.

The newly launched Fund represents $35 million in commitments from Western Canadian real estate family offices. This amount has been matched by a $35 million allocation from Cameron Stephens' flagship "Bay Street High Yield Fund", bringing the total capital pool to $70 million. The Fund is now active and committing capital into high-quality commercial mortgage opportunities across Alberta and British Columbia.

This milestone is a key pillar in Cameron Stephens' ongoing expansion strategy in Western Canada, where the firm has grown to over $550 million in assets under administration in just four years.

"The Western Canada High Yield Mortgage Fund builds on the long-term success of our existing Bay Street High Yield Fund," said Steve Cameron, President and Chief Operating Officer. "This new vehicle allows us to deliver capital faster and with more flexibility in Western Canada, while drawing on deep local insight from our newly formed Western Canada Investment Committee—comprised of some of the most sophisticated real estate family offices in the region. Their involvement gives us a strategic advantage when it comes to originating mortgages, adjudicating credit, and underwriting market risk with precision."

"At Cameron Stephens, we believe in alignment and partnership," said Brad Wise, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Western Canada. "We're proud to have brought together a group of highly respected and experienced Western Canadian real estate families to support this strategy. Their participation not only capitalizes the Fund but brings invaluable regional knowledge to our Western Canada operations."

The Fund is modeled after Cameron Stephens' Ontario-based flagship Bay Street High Yield Fund launched in 2004, which has delivered net annualized returns of 11.4% since inception. The Fund investors will benefit from access to a broad array of mortgage investment opportunities alongside the Bay Street High Yield Fund, delivering a portfolio composition designed to offer diversification across location, mortgage type, and asset class in Western Canada.

Scott Cameron, Chief Executive Officer, Cameron Stephens, concludes, "When we founded the Bay Street High Yield Fund 20 years ago, our goal was to offer investors consistent, superior risk-adjusted returns. It's incredibly rewarding to see that same platform fueling growth in Western Canada."

About Cameron Stephens

Founded in 2004, Cameron Stephens is a leading Canadian real estate investment firm with nearly $4 billion in assets under administration. Cameron Stephens offers institutional and private investors strategic opportunities to invest in commercial real estate with consistent returns. The firm specializes in mortgage solutions through Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital for developers across Canada. Established in 2021, Cameron Stephens Equity Capital provides equity opportunities for high-quality and strategically positioned developments.

Leveraging deep market expertise and strong industry partnerships, Cameron Stephens is recognized as a key player in Canada's real estate investment landscape, aiming to deliver sustainable growth and financial success. For more information, visit www.cameronstephens.com.

Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd. is licensed as a mortgage brokerage (Lic #10769) and administrator (Lic # 11807) in Ontario.

