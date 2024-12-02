Cameron Stephens Marks 20 Years With $12 Billion In Committed Loans Since Inception

A Leading Canadian Commercial Real Estate Manager

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Cameron Stephens is celebrating its 20th anniversary, by achieving $12 billion in committed loans, since inception.

Founded in 2004 by industry leader Scott Cameron, Cameron Stephens emerged from a vision to be a leading force in the commercial real estate industry. With decades of experience and a deep understanding of the Canadian real estate landscape, our founders set out to create a firm dedicated to delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns for our investors.

Cameron Stephens' Leadership Team. Front: Daniel Leitch, Scott Cameron, Katie Bonar, Riccky Dasgupta; Back: Sean Fleming, Steve Cameron, Michael Sheehan (CNW Group/Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd)

"For over 20 years, Cameron Stephens has been synonymous with stability and reliability in mortgage investments," said Scott Cameron, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "Our rigorous underwriting standards and strategic credit adjudication have consistently enabled borrowers to successfully finance their projects, while delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for our investors. We are grateful for the trust and support of our investor partners, who have been integral to our success and growth over the past two decades."

"Client service is at the heart of what we do," Cameron continued. "We will continue to serve developers and investors with the same commitment to partnership, excellence and value creation that has defined our firm for the past 20 years."

Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital (CSMC) provides innovative mortgage solutions for developers across Canada. Over the past 20 years, CSMC has originated $12 billion in committed loans, building a durable portfolio with consistently low levels of non-performing loans. Our current portfolio is nearly $4 billion in assets under administration (AUA) representing $3.3 billion of institutional capital and over $700 million of private capital.

Cameron Stephens Equity Capital (CSEC) was established in 2021 to diversify our real estate investments. In just three years, CSEC has five active projects, generating over $2.3 billion in current project revenue, with more than 2,400 residential units in development. This proactive investment approach enables developers to bring high-quality projects to market while benefiting from a solid partnership built on mutual success.

"As we look ahead, our mission is to advance our client-first philosophy by managing investor capital with the highest levels of professionalism and integrity. We are dedicated to capital preservation while simultaneously forging enduring partnerships with our real estate developer partners. The partnerships we've formed with developers and investors over the past two decades are the foundation of our continued success."

About Cameron Stephens

Founded in 2004, Cameron Stephens is a leading Canadian real estate investment firm with nearly $4 billion in assets under administration (AUA). Cameron Stephens offers institutional and private investors strategic opportunities to invest in commercial real estate with consistent returns. The firm specializes in mortgage solutions through Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital (CSMC) for developers across Canada. Established in 2021, Cameron Stephens Equity Capital (CSEC) provides equity opportunities for high-quality and strategically positioned developments.

Leveraging deep market expertise and strong industry partnerships, Cameron Stephens is recognized as a key player in Canada's real estate investment landscape, delivering sustainable growth and financial success. For more information, visit www.cameronstephens.com.

SOURCE Cameron Stephens Mortgage Capital Ltd

PETE HOUSLEY, C: (416) 725-4375, [email protected]