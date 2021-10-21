When: Saturday October 23rd, 2021, from 01:00 PM to 03:00 PM



MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Concerned by the tragic decades of conflict and continuing bloodshed in Cambodia during 1970th and 1980th, the international community, which Canada is one of the signatories, has multilaterally adopted the Paris Peace Accords (PPA) on 23rd October 1991. The PPA represented a historic moment for Cambodia and her people as it ended the large-scale civil conflict and suffering and charted a path forward for the country toward peace, national reconciliation, and democracy. The PPA also does aim for the long-term objective of maintaining peace and security in South-East Asia.

The CNRP (Cambodia National Rescue Party), the main opposition party in Cambodia was unconstitutionally dissolved in November 2017. The crackdown on the opposition, media, people's movements and civil society activists is, without doubt, against the spirit of the PPA. Three decades since the signing of the Accords, the commitments contained within them have been undermined. The spirit of dialogue and reconciliation they embodied has given way to divisiveness and authoritarianism. The will of the Cambodian people has been repeatedly thwarted, and the specter of conflict and oppression has, once again, returned in stark form.

In this regard, we call now on the signatories of the Paris Peace Accords, thus Canada, to return to their commitments and to take precise and efficient measures to bring Cambodia to her obligation as mentioned in PPA.

Cambodia must organize a free and fair election, in the absence of intimidation and coercion, in which Cambodia people can choose freely its representatives. That, combined with the respect of Human Rights, will strengthen Cambodia people in their capacity to protect their independence and neutrality.

By coming together now – 30 years on from the signing of the Accords – the original convenors and the international community, including Canada, together with the Cambodian people, have obligation and opportunity to ensure that Cambodia returns to the path of peace, dialogue, and democracy that the agreement envisioned and established.

