Bereavement sector seeks to understand social and economic impacts of pandemic

TORONTO, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Association of Cemetery and Funeral Professionals (OACFP) today announced it has deployed an online consumer survey, developed and administered by Collège Boréal, seeking to identify and evaluate the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 on funeral industry practices and professionals. This follows the distribution of a professional – focused survey that was deployed earlier this week. The study is open to consumers until the end of June.

This collaboration between Collège Boréal and OACFP marks a milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two organizations. Funding for this three-year research project is provided by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) College and Community Innovation Program.

"We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Collège Boréal," noted Darren Denomme, executive director, OACFP. "The results garnered from this research program will provide deep insights into the impact of the COVID-pandemic on our industry and help our members improve the services they provide to bereaved families. It will augment the education we provide our members and future generations of professionals. Importantly, the results will support improving the mental health services for bereavement professionals which will inevitably result in improved staff retention and recruitment within the sector.

"Our hope is that the innumerable Ontario families that have lost loved ones during the pandemic will take the time to share their experiences and help us evolve commemoration services," noted Denomme.

Survey findings will inform the production of an updated bilingual toolkit to support bereavement professionals navigating emerging challenges caused by the pandemic. They will also drive enhancements to OACFP's Action for Mental Health initiative.

This study is a part of Collège Boréal's project, Understanding the Canadian Way of Death by advancing and strengthening innovations in services, rituals and human resources in Ontario's post COVID-19 Bereavement Sector.

"As an academic institution, it is imperative that we continually evolve our education offerings to better reflect new realities," stated Robin Craig, director, research and innovation, Collège Boréal. "Undertaking applied research of this kind will drive pioneering solutions to consumer needs and help us further advance Collège Boréal's Funeral Director program."

Initial study results will be presented at the OACFP annual conference to be held in Ottawa in September.

About OACFP ( www.OACFP.com)

Founded in 1913, the Ontario Association of Cemetery and Funeral Professionals (OACFP) is a unified association of bereavement sector professionals providing a support network of education and resources to its members. Follow us at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OACFP and on Twitter: @theOACFP.

About Collège Boréal

Created in Sudbury in 1995, Collège Boréal is a French-language post-secondary education and training institution that works for the development and growth of the various Ontario communities it serves.

Through its 37 sites including 7 campuses in 26 communities, Collège Boréal offers a high level of expertise in post-secondary education, basic training, apprenticeship, immigrant services, employment services, customized training and applied research.

Learn more

To find out more about Collège Boréal's programs and services, please visit our website at www.collegeboreal.ca or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Ontario Association of Cemetery and Funeral Professionals

For further information: Caroline Spivak, Profile Communications Corp., 416.371.9740, [email protected]; Martine Laberge, Manager - Communications and Media Relations, Cell: 705-557-0012, [email protected]