Seventh annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition opens registration in search of 2025 champion

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada is proud to announce its seventh annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®). The nationwide search for Canada's top country talent offers artists career-defining opportunities with the chance to perform at some of the biggest country music events in Canada. The top three finalists will also win cash prizes including a $25,000 grand prize and $10,000 each for both runners-up. Registration is now open to solo artists and groups until January 31 at topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

"The SiriusXM Top of the Country competition showcases Canadians' love of country music and celebrates the incredible talent from across this country," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Supporting emerging Canadian artists, offering a platform and giving them the spotlight to shine is one of SiriusXM's top priorities and proudest efforts. Now in its seventh year, the competition's ongoing success highlights its deep resonance with country fans and music lovers from coast to coast."

The competition is no stranger to propelling Canadian country music talent to greater heights, such as Zach McPhee who walked home as the 2024 champion with $25,000.

"Winning the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition was a dream come true. It gave me the platform to share my music across the country and I will always be grateful to SiriusXM, the Canadian Country Music Association and Canadian country music fans for believing in me and supporting me," shared McPhee after being crowned the winner last September.

Once registration closes, an expert panel will select eight worthy semi-finalists to record original tracks and in-studio videos. A nationwide vote will follow to determine the top three finalists who will embark on a summer of showcase opportunities including Lasso Montréal (August 15-16, 2025) and the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville. This year's competition will reach its finale during Country Music Week 2025 in Kelowna in September, where the finalists will perform, and the winner will be announced live on-stage.

"At the heart of the CCMA's mission is the commitment to elevating the Canadian country music community and advancing the genre as a whole," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Competitions like SiriusXM's Top of the Country play a crucial role in helping us achieve this goal. Our long-standing partnership with SiriusXM has been instrumental in showcasing remarkable emerging talent within Canadian country music, allowing us to discover fresh voices, share their stories, and support them as they take exciting steps forward in their careers. We can't wait to see where their journeys lead."

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®)

Established in 1976, the CCMA® is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

