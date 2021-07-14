Calling All Canadians From Coast To Coast To Coast! Global Announces Casting Details For Big Brother Canada Season 10

Apply For #BBCAN10 at BigBrotherCanada.ca Now

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The search for Canada's next batch of houseguests starts now! Today, Global and Insight Productions announced that casting is open across the country for Season 10 of Big Brother Canada. Coming to Global in 2022, Big Brother Canada is calling Canadians far and wide to apply at BigBrotherCanada.ca for their chance to win big on Canada's award-winning reality show.

"Big Brother Canada has brought forward some of the most iconic houseguests in franchise history and we're excited to find a new trailblazing cast for our tenth season," said Erin Brock, Executive Producer, Insight Productions/Big Brother Canada.

"Big Brother Canada continues to champion inclusivity by casting people who are a true representation of our country," said Arisa Cox, Host and Executive Producer, Insight Productions/Big Brother Canada. "It's incredibly important to our team to promote culture and diversity on television and share stories that resonate with all fans and houseguests."

Beginning today, Canadians can apply online at BigBrotherCanada.ca for their chance to become a #BBCAN10 houseguest, competing in a series of extreme challenges in one of the most high-stakes social experiments ever. Fans can also nominate friends on social media by tagging @bigbrotherca and using #FutureHOH for a chance to get noticed by Big Brother Canada's casting team.

Apply in three simple steps:

Record a short video of yourself explaining why you have what it takes to be one of the next houseguests on Big Brother Canada Visit the official casting site at BigBrotherCanada.ca Upload a photo of yourself, along with your video and some basic information

To qualify, houseguest hopefuls must be 19 years of age by February 1, 2022 and submit their applications by November 19, 2021. For more information, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

In anticipation for the next season, fans can tide themselves over with Season 23 of Big Brother, currently airing three nights a week on Global. Watch Big Brother Season 23, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Viewers can also catch #BB23 live and on-demand with STACK TV or the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Original Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions Ltd.

Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming, both scripted and unscripted, as well as digital content. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer along with Insight's Chairman, CEO and Executive Producer, John Brunton, on BIG BROTHER CANADA. With thousands of hours of programming under its belt, the company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including STRONGER TOGETHER | TOUS ENSEMBLE; THE JUNO AWARDS; CANADA'S NEW YEAR'S EVE: COUNTDOWN; THE AMAZING RACE CANADA – the most watched Canadian series on record — and original formats BATTLE OF THE BLADES, I DO, REDO and WALL OF CHEFS. In 2017, Insight produced THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A NATIONAL CELEBRATION, a live concert special watched by one in three Canadians. Insight Productions was founded in 1979.

