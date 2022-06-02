Help decide who will vie for $25,000 and major showcase opportunities

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada is inviting Canadians to help choose the next big star in country music as voting opens for the fourth annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). The public will decide which of the eight semi-finalists will make it to the final three, to perform at some of Canada's biggest country music events, embark on an exclusive songwriting trip and compete for the grand prize of $25,000. Tyler Joe Miller of Surrey, BC, solidified his place as one of Canada's most loved country musicians when he was named the 2021 SiriusXM Top of the Country winner. "I have always loved performing and will be forever grateful for SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition that gave me an opportunity to realize my dreams," said Miller. "Having the support of Canadian music fans was exhilarating and I'll never forget it."

The 2022 SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalists are:

Danielle Ryan ( Pitt Meadows, BC )

( ) Devin Cooper ( Innisfail, AB )

( ) Five Roses ( Montreal, QC )

) Josh Ross ( Waterdown, ON )

( ) Kyle McKearney ( Calgary, AB )

( ) Mallory Johnson ( Conception Bay South, NL )

( ) Shantaia ( Spiritwood, SK )

) SACHA ( Warkworth, ON )

As part of developing the artists, SiriusXM took the semi-finalists into the studio to record their original song and create a behind the scenes video of the contestants. Beginning at 10 a.m. ET today through June 14, country lovers can watch the recordings and cast their votes daily for their favourite artist at siriusxm.ca/topcountry .



"Canada has a country music talent pool that is overflowing with potential and our eight semi-finalists all have star power," said Jeff Leake, Director, Music, Podcasts & Listenership Analytics, SiriusXM Canada. "Country music fans are in for a treat as they discover some impressive talent and vote for their favourite new artists. Their support will help determine who will be fighting for the title of Canada's next winner of SiriusXM's Top of the Country."



The three artists with the most votes will move to the final round and participate in exclusive mentorship sessions and showcases with industry leaders, a SOCAN songwriting trip and performance opportunities at some of Canada's biggest music events.

The grand prize winner will be chosen during CCMA's Country Music Week 2022 in Calgary, Alberta from September 8-11. The finalists will perform live at SiriusXM's Top of the Country Finale, airing live on SiriusXM Canada, and will culminate with a soon-to-be-announced headline act making it one of the most exciting nights in Canadian country music!

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week and the 2019 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund", Radio Starmaker, the Government of Alberta, The City of Calgary and Tourism Calgary.

