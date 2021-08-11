Calling All Big Screen Buffs and Extra Butter Lovers! Cineplex Launches CineClub™, Canada's First of Its Kind Movie Subscription Program for Just $9.99/Month

For just $9.99 (plus tax) a month, CineClub members receive one regular admission ticket every month with no expiration date, additional tickets at the member price of $9.99, as well as discounts on concessions, purchases at the Cineplex Store and on amusement gaming at entertainment venues, The Rec Room and Playdium. CineClub is a unique, entertainment offering for guests looking to reconnect and recharge with family and friends at one of Cineplex's 161 theatres across the country.

"CineClub is a new, innovative entertainment program exclusive to SCENE members that no other exhibitor in Canada can provide. We are proud to offer members an unmatched value that extends across our theatres and entertainment venues to give them ample options after being cooped up inside for far too long," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We recognize that movie fans nationwide are eager to return to the theatrical experience and escape to the big screen, and we are thrilled to provide them with this unique membership opportunity, providing both value and convenience."

Access to CineClub membership is offered exclusively to new and existing SCENE members – whether they are an opening night die-hard, big screen buff or rom-com sap, CineClub is the right fit! For $9.99 a month plus applicable provincial taxes, CineClub members receive:

One monthly regular admission CineClub Member ticket that rolls over and never expires for active members

One companion ticket for $9.99 with the CineClub member ticket

with the CineClub member ticket The ability to purchase up to two CineClub-priced tickets for $9.99 per showtime for additional theatre visits at anytime during the month

per showtime for additional theatre visits at anytime during the month 20% discount off concessions (excluding alcoholic beverages)

10% discount off purchases made at the Cineplex Store

20% discount off amusement gaming at The Rec Room and Playdium locations across Canada

In addition to receiving discounts at Cineplex theatres across the country, CineClub members also benefit from discounts at The Rec Room and Playdium. Cineplex operates 10 locations of The Rec Room nationwide – Canada's destination for food and fun, with half of the space devoted to dining and live entertainment and the other half devoted to amusement games and feature attractions. Cineplex also operates Playdium, an entertainment complex designed for teens, their friends and family, with two locations in Ontario and one in Nova Scotia.

Movie-goers will be able to focus on the magic of the big screen with VenueSafeTM, a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep employees and guests safe, in accordance with provincial guidelines. Committed to guests' safe escape, these protocols include enhanced cleaning and safety signage throughout the facility.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

