NotChicken™ Crosses Into Canada to Satisfy Your Cravings & Confuse Your Tastebuds

The meat industry would want us to be very clear: We are definitely, positively, 100% NotChicken™!

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - There's a new nugget in town and it's definitely NotChicken™.

Global food-tech company, NotCo , is announcing the launch of NotChicken™ nuggets, burgers (and soon, tenders!) in Canada. Developed through NotCo's patented artificial intelligence technology, NotChicken™ is the latest NotCo product to debut north of the border and is now available in mass grocery retailers nationwide.

Boasting all the flavour and crispiness you'd expect from chicken, NotChicken™ is bound to confuse more than one set of taste buds. That's why the chicken folks would want us to be clear: all that mouthwatering goodness you're tasting is powered entirely by plants! We wouldn't have it any other way. NotChicken™ is vegan, non-GMO, cholesterol-free and formulated using a combination of unexpected ingredients like peach, bamboo fibre and fava bean. What's more? This newest innovation is proudly made in Canada.

"At NotCo, we believe that shifting the food system away from animal dependency doesn't have to come at the expense of consumer satisfaction," said Andre Manuel, General Manager of NotCo Canada. "Our goal with NotChicken™– as with all NotCo products – is to deliver a no-compromise experience that tastes, cooks and looks just like the animal-based reference. When customers try it, they are shocked to learn that NotChicken™ is plant-based and that's the single biggest compliment we can get."

NotCo is a global food-tech leader renowned for leveraging technology to transform the food system. Its patented A.I., Giuseppe, analyzes the molecular structure of animal-derived foods to mimic their flavor, texture and functionality using only plant-based ingredients. Sustainability is also top of mind for NotCo with its products offering significant benefits for the planet; NotChicken™ itself uses up to 86% less water and generates up to 73% less CO 2 than traditional chicken production.*

NotChicken™ is the third NotCo product to launch in Canada following the highly successful rollouts of NotMilk™ in 2021 and NotBurger™ in 2022. In addition to mass retail, NotChicken™ is actively expanding into food service.

NotChicken™ can currently be found in the frozen food section of major grocers across Canada at the below MSRPs:

NotChicken™ Nuggets™: $7.99

NotChicken™ Burger™: $8.99

NotChicken™ Tenders™: $8.99

ABOUT NOTCO

NotCo is an industry-changing, fast-growth food-tech leader and the only global company disrupting massive food and beverage segments including dairy, eggs, and meat simultaneously. NotCo has launched products including NotMilk™, NotBurger™, NotMeat™, NotChicken™, NotIceCream™ and NotMayo™ in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Colombia and in less than three years, has become the fastest-growing food tech company in Latin America. NotCo utilizes a proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Giuseppe, which matches animal proteins to their ideal replacements among thousands of plant-based ingredients. Its one-of-a-kind technology enables NotCo to be a powering tool for food and beverage innovation partnering with other companies to accelerate the transformation of the food industry. In Canada, NotMilk™, NotBurger™ and NotChicken™ are currently available in select grocery stores nationwide, including Loblaw-banner stores, Sobeys, Metro, IGA, Save on Foods and more. For more information, please visit www.notco.com .

