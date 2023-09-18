MONTRÉAL, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - In its capacity as distributor, Hydro-Québec proceeded with the public opening of the bids received under its call for tenders launched on March 31, 2023, for the purchase of a block of 1,500 MW of wind power. The company received 16 bids, totalling 3 034 MW.

Over the coming months, Hydro-Québec will assess the bids and then publish the result of the call for tenders. Once signed, the contracts must be approved by the Régie de l'énergie, and the proponents will be responsible for obtaining necessary authorizations and permits. Deliveries of electricity must begin at the latest by December 1, 2027; December 1, 2028; or December 1, 2029.

Areas identified by Hydro-Québec whose capacity will not have been filled by winning bids may be subject to future electricity supply initiatives.

Since issuing the call for tenders, Hydro-Québec has worked with Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton regarding the application of the tendering process, bid evaluation, and the awarding of power purchase agreements.

List of bids received

Additional information is available on Hydro-Québec's website:

https://www.hydroquebec.com/electricity-purchases-quebec/requests-for-proposals/

