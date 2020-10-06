Call for solidarity #LeaveNoOneBehind

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, existing social inequalities have intensified, especially for marginalized people and communities. As of yet, the Québec government has not put into place support measures for those facing financial insecurities. In Montréal, the existing housing crisis is only becoming worse, making access to housing even more difficult for those that are insufficiently housed and/or homeless, and leaving them to face even more violent forms of discrimination.

Concerned by the extreme conditions that many people living on the streets are facing, many community-based organisations and individuals have chosen to come together and form the #LeaveNoOneBehind collective to support the use of tents for shelter within the city.

The day after World Habitat Day by the United Nations, the members of the collective are inviting the greater public to express their support for those without housing by offering a donation through the fundraising platform GoFundMe.

This fundraiser will be used to buy equipments (tents, sleeping bags, insulated blankets, etc) to help people get protection from harsh weather and gain a space of their own. The collective seeks to meet the needs of all Individuals in the island of Montreal to the best of its ability. The distribution of the materials will be led by intervention workers that are working directly with affected communities.

With this donation, the population stands in solidarity with those in need in demanding respect for their fundamental rights, particularly the right to housing and the right to occupy public space. It sends a strong message of support for people living in tents, camps and other facilities and demonstrates a refusal of repression towards them.

Let's all stand in solidarity,

ADDS-MM

AJOI

AQPSUD,

CACTUS Montréal

Clinique Droits Devant

Dopamine

GEIPSI

Pact de Rue

PIAMP

Plein Milieu

Rap Jeunesse

RÉZO

Spectre de Rue

Stella, l'amie de Maimie et autres partenaires

With the support of RAPSIM, NETWORK and TOMS.

*This project has received a financial support from Centraide of Greater Montreal through the Emergency Community Support Funds financed by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC)

About the organizations

The RAPSIM is a grouping of regional community organizations serving the homeless population. It has 110 members.

The NETWORK supports the ecosystem of individuals and groups committed to improving the quality of life of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities living in the greater Montreal area.

TOMS is a grouping of 30 regional community organizations committed to combating HIV/AIDS.

