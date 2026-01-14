GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - First Nations, Inuit and Métis children have the right to access high-quality and culturally appropriate early learning and child care programs that reflect their languages, traditions and values. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in early learning and child care that is designed and led by Indigenous governments and communities to build the foundation for children to succeed.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, launched the fourth call for proposals for Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Quality Improvement Projects.

Nearly $47 million of federal funding will be available for approved projects starting in 2026–2027. Funded initiatives can receive up to $2 million with a maximum project duration of 36 months.

Funded projects will focus on at least one of the following themes, which were co-developed with First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners:

defining what high-quality Indigenous early learning and child care (IELCC) means to First Nations, Inuit and Métis;

finding ways to support ongoing education and training for IELCC leaders, management and staff;

building and strengthening local IELCC licensing rules and procedures; and

making tools and training that support IELCC staff working with children with special needs.

First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities, governments, and organizations are encouraged to submit applications by March 25, 2026, at 3:00 pm EDT.

For more information on how to submit a proposal, please consult the Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Quality Improvement Projects funding web page.

Quote

"Access to child care created by and for First Nations, Inuit and Métis is essential to strong, thriving communities. When families have good, reliable child care, they can work, pursue education, or grow opportunities. We will continue working with partners to ensure every child can learn in an environment rooted in identity, language and culture, and every family can plan for a strong future."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick facts

The funding under the co-developed Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework adopts a distinctions-based approach to strengthening early learning and child care for Indigenous children. This means that funding is allocated to First Nations, Inuit and Métis to advance their specific early learning and child care priorities.

Budget 2017 included up to $1.7 billion over 10 years, starting in the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year, to support the co-developed Indigenous Early Learning and Child Care Framework and strengthen culturally appropriate early learning and child care programs for Indigenous children and families.

To sustain the 10-year investment in Indigenous early learning and child care (IELCC) announced in Budget 2017, the 2020 Fall Economic Statement committed to make this funding permanent and ongoing at $210 million per year, starting in the 2028 to 2029 fiscal year.

Budget 2021 invested an additional $2.5 billion over five years and $542 million ongoing to implement the Framework, building on previous investments made since 2016 to ensure an early learning and child care system meets the needs of Indigenous families, wherever they live.

Although most IELCC funding is allocated through distinctions-based funding envelopes, Quality Improvement Projects (QIP) funding adopts a different application-based approach, making it accessible to all Indigenous governments, communities and organizations, regardless of whether they receive funding from other distinctions-based IELCC funding.

There have been three previous calls for proposals since 2019, which have funded a combined total of 70 projects worth an estimated $60 million.

