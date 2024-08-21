QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Maïté Blanchette Vézina, in collaboration with the Société du Plan Nord, is proud to launch a new call for projects under the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques.

This financial support program from the Société du Plan Nord supports communities, organizations and businesses that wish to contribute to community development and the promotion of Québec's northern territory.

The Fonds d'initiatives nordiques recognizes and supports a wide range of economic, social and environmental projects in the territory north of the 49th parallel. The sum of $21.3 million is available under this program for the 2023-2028 period.

Organizations and companies can apply now. The procedure to follow is detailed on the web page Financial support for northern initiatives on the Québec.ca government portal.

Quote:

"Today's call for projects is in line with our Northern Action Plan 2023-2028 and the Société du Plan Nord's mission. We aim to continue supporting stimulating local and regional projects throughout the Northern region to help us achieve our goal of "living in the North". Don't hesitate to submit your projects now! "

- Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord

Highlights:

The mission of the Société du Plan Nord is to contribute to the integrated and coherent development of Québec's northern territory, in accordance with the guidelines defined by the government. This is done in consultation with representatives of the regions and Indigenous nations concerned, as well as the private sector.

