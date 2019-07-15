Call for nominations - Entreprendre ici's honorific grants

MONTREAL, July 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Entreprendre ici is pleased to announce the nomination period for the 2019 ethnocultural honorific grants, to be held from September 1 to 18, 2019.

A total of 26 honorific grants with a maximum value of $25,000 each will be awarded by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, in collaboration with Entreprendre ici. These grants are aimed at ethnocultural diversity entrepreneurs from across Quebec to support their company's launch or growth. An official ceremony, attended by the 50 finalists selected by an independent jury panel, will be held on November 7, 2019.

For more information about our services and the eligibility criteria for honorific grants to support ethnocultural diversity, please visit our website, at https://entreprendreici.org/bourses-honneur-financement/ or follow us on social media.

About Entreprendre ici

Entreprendre ici is an initiative of the Government of Quebec (Ministère de l'Économie, et de l'Innovation), as part of the Plan d'action gouvernemental en entrepreneuriat 2017-2022. The organization's mission consists in providing ethnocultural diversity entrepreneurs across Quebec with personalized support to help them achieve their projects.

