Call for Expression of Interest: Diversity & Inclusion Consultant & Livestream Technical Lead

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Business leaders need to recognize the issues behind the barriers to Black professionals in management and they require the proper tools and resources to navigate through the removal of these barriers. The Diversity Employment Network (DEN), an initiative of the Black Business Initiative (BBI) is looking for a Diversity & Inclusion Consultant and Livestream Technical Lead to facilitate a series of workshops and roundtables for this purpose.

Diversity & Inclusion Consultant

The D&I Consultant will have a proven record in a project aimed at increasing the representation of members of the Black community in mid to senior-level management positions.

This project will be delivered through a series of workshops and roundtables and aim to do the following:

Create a dialogue with decision-makers that influence culture and hiring.

Help managers understand and identify barriers to management opportunities for Black Canadians within their organization.

Equip organizations with the necessary tools to help them create welcoming workplaces for members of the Black community.

The goal is to increase participation among organization managers, lay the groundwork that will open management-level positions to all under-represented groups and have every level of the organization reflect the diversity of Canada in a safe and thriving workplace for the long term.

Livestream Technical Lead

The selected Livestream Technical Lead must have access to tools that will enable discussions between attendees or with speakers through chat rooms, live discussions and video calls. The delivery method/platform must be easy-to-use and the right mixture of technology and services that will impress the attendees. Overall deliverables for virtual events. information sessions, roundtables, workshops, etc. include:

Event concept, planning and production and overall event management and coordination.

Analyze DEN's meeting needs and identify and recommend virtual event platforms to best suit the event (additional budget is available for the purchase of an event platform).

Develop and update a detailed project plan for DEN with estimated delivery dates and an agreed-upon budget, which details anticipated tasks and expenses.

Be available on-site for the entire duration of the events

Draft, manage and distribute a complete production schedule for all events, including setup, rehearsals to all parties, including but not limited to the client, vendors, and venue.

Setup and management of keynote speaker Livestream for online participants

Design and manage engaging virtual events to maintain attendee interest and ensure interactive learnings and dialogue.

Fully manage virtual platform technical logistics and event production for sessions.

Schedule and host virtual rehearsals with participants as necessary.

Be technical contact for attendees for troubleshooting for the events

Work closely with DEN Marketing & Communications team on event details for promotional purposes.

Maintain open communication and consultation with DEN representatives and provide staff with regular event production updates.

Represent DEN in a professional manner and respond to all inquiries in a reasonable time.

Maintain a budget spreadsheet of vendor costs related to the conference.

Secure the best possible pricing for all expenditures relating to events.

Oversee and manage submission of all invoices to ensure payments can be made in a timely manner.

Develop a deployment schedule for execution of day of the event(s) and days leading up to the event(s).

Submit post-event evaluation reports.

Qualified candidates should submit a written proposal of how they see this project delivered, the cost and the timeline to [email protected] on or before October 5, 2021 at 5:00 pm ADT.

SOURCE Diversity Employment Network (DEN)

For further information: Sandra Gabriel, 1-800-790-4959, [email protected]