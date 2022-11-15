* ATTENTION JOURNALISTS, EDITORS AND AWARDS COORDINATORS *

DEADLINE: JANUARY 15, 2023

Annual Prize Honours Excellence in Journalism in Service of the Common Good

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Canadian Hillman Prize honouring excellence in investigative journalism in service of the common good.

The Hillman Prize celebrates print, digital and broadcast reporting that exposes social and economic injustice and leads to meaningful public policy change.

Eligibility: Entries must have been published or broadcast in 2022 and made widely available to a Canadian audience. Nominated material and a cover letter explaining how the entry meets the requirements can be submitted here. There is no fee to enter.

The Canadian Hillman Prize winner(s) will be awarded a $5,000 honorarium and a certificate at our celebration in Toronto to be held on March 30th as well as travel to New York City to be a guest at the U.S Hillman Prize ceremony. Honourable mentions will also be awarded.

Previous Canadian Hillman Prize winners include The Walrus, the Globe and Mail, the Crackdown podcast, CBC's fifth estate, the Toronto Star, the Hamilton Spectator, the Calgary Herald, the Edmonton Journal, CBC/Radio-Canada and TVO.

Judges:

This year's Canadian judges are: Neil Docherty - internationally acclaimed documentary maker; Garvia Bailey - arts journalist, broadcaster and producer; and Bonnie Brown - documentary and news producer, CBC Radio and Television.

Timeline:

January 15, 2023 - Deadline for entry

Mid-March, 2023 – Winner(s) announced

March 30, 2023 – Winner(s) honoured at Canadian Hillman Prize ceremony - Toronto

May 9, 2023 – Winner(s) honoured at U.S. Hillman Prize ceremony - New York City

"The Sidney Hillman Foundation is proud to recognize the exceptional work of journalists who hold those in positions of power to account and encourage public discourse," said Canadian board member, Alex Dagg. "Journalism is a cornerstone of a well-functioning democracy and has the potential to initiate the public policy changes that move societies forward. The Hillman Prize is not only an acknowledgement but also a token of gratitude for the essential work of journalists in their pursuit of truth."

Since 1950, in the United States, and 2011 in Canada, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honoured journalists, writers and public figures who pursue social justice and public policy for the common good. Sidney Hillman was the founding president of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union of America, a predecessor union of Workers United, SEIU. An architect of the New Deal, Hillman fought to build a vibrant union movement extending beyond the shop floor to all aspects of working people's lives.

For more information about the Hillman Prize, please visit hillmanfoundation.org.

SOURCE The Sidney Hillman Foundation

For further information: For entry or event questions, please contact: Alexandra Lescaze, [email protected] or 917-696-2494