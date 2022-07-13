"Year after year, people of exception are inducted to the Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec, growing the ranks of this incredible family. In partnership with our valued ally, the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture, we invite the public and different communities to submit the candidacy of individuals who dedicate themselves to enriching, invigorating, and promoting our culture." - Anne-Marie Jean, President and Executive Director, CALQ

"The Caisse Desjardins de la Culture is proud to once again partner with the CALQ to celebrate the dedication and incredible talent of those who bring attention to Québec arts and literature with their distinguished creations." - Marie-Christine Cojocaru, General Manager of the Caisse de la Culture

A great honour

Those chosen will receive an honorary insignia at a ceremony taking place in spring 2023. With this honour, the CALQ celebrates artists, professional writers, and the people who support and encourage them, such as patrons, arts managers, cultural workers, and teachers.

It underlines their incredible contribution to the development, promotion, and visibility of the arts and literature in Québec, regionally, nationally, and internationally. The Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec is not accompanied by any financial award.

Submitting candidacies

Candidacies must be submitted by a third party – an individual or on behalf of an organization – by October 14, 2022.

Simply complete the form and provide the following documents:

a letter of support from a person or an organization recognized in Québec arts and literature

a curriculum vitae and short bio of the candidate

Details and the form are available on the CALQ website.

About the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) invests in the imagination and celebrates the successes of those who create memorable works, shape Québec's cultural identity, and make it shine. With a view to equitable, sustainable artistic development, the CALQ supports creation, experimentation, and production in the arts and literature in all regions of Québec and promotes dissemination in Québec, Canada, and abroad.

Every year, the CALQ financially supports some 1500 artists and 800 non-profit arts organizations, contributing to the expression of a vibrant culture accessible across Québec. It encourages landmark artistic and literary works that generate pride among citizens, nourish our culture, and above all, create a timeless imprint.

About the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture

An ally to artists, a driver of the cultural economy, and a springboard for organizations and entrepreneurs, the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture is a financial cooperative with deep roots in the community. For the past 25 years, it has been supporting artists, artisans, and self-employed workers in their personal and professional projects, offering cultural businesses and organizations financial services adapted to their needs, and participating in the socioeconomic development of the cultural milieu by supporting structuring efforts and projects.

