Deadline: April 28, 2026

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The National Gallery of Canada (NGC), the Ottawa Art Gallery (OAG), and the Ottawa Black Art Kollective (OBAK) are now accepting applications for the second edition of the Curatorial Fellowship Program, a one‑year, part‑time paid opportunity designed to support the professional development of emerging Black Canadian curators in the National Capital Region and enrich the national arts ecology.

Building on a successful inaugural year, this innovative fellowship offers hands‑on curatorial experience, mentorship and professional development across two institutions while fostering meaningful engagement with local communities and contemporary and historical art practices. The program originated in 2021 through a collaboration between OAG and OBAK and since last year, benefits from the NGC's national and international expertise.

The fellowship is intended for an emerging curator committed to advancing the work of Black/African‑descendant visual arts professionals and to expanding audiences through inclusive curatorial practice. The selected fellow will work across both partner institutions, gaining practical experience and contributing directly to exhibition development, research and public programming.

The fellowship will begin on May 11, 2026, and run for one year.

How to apply

For details about eligibility requirements and the application process, visit the OAG website. The application deadline is April 28, 2026.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all – now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

About OAG

Our Impact

OAG tells the story of our community's evolution through art and helps to create a positive vision for our city's future. As a cultural anchor in the downtown core, we are a sustainable and innovative institution that promotes equity, anti-racism and accessibility through art. We are a positive economic contributor to the City of Ottawa and hold a world-class collection of art for the people of the region.

Our Vision

We believe that regional artists offer us a unique vision of our society, and although grounded within a specific geography, play an essential role in addressing and helping us to understand the complex, global challenges of our time. Our exhibitions present regional art within a national and international context, and our programs reach patrons and participants from toddlers to seniors. OAG also "holds space" for communities and we strongly believe in interdisciplinary collaborations and partnership.

About OBAK

The Ottawa Black Art Kollective (OBAK) is a collaborative group of artists and patrons committed to increasing the visibility and professional development of Black curators and visual artists in the National Capital Region. Our goal is to provide ongoing mentoring, networking, exhibition, and professional development opportunities to our members. Our vision is an artistic and culturally thriving National Capital Region where Black artists and curators can flourish and achieve their full potential.

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For media inquiries, please contact: Véronique Couillard, Media Relations, Ottawa Art Gallery, [email protected]; Pénélope Carreau, Public Relations Officer, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]