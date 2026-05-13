The National Gallery of Canada unveils the sun-drenched world of Helen McNicoll

Discover an artist whose vision helped shape Canadian Impressionism and continues to resonate today

OTTAWA, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The art of Helen McNicoll (1879–1915), whose masterful use of light and colour captures intimate moments of everyday life with remarkable sensitivity, will be celebrated throughout the summer at the National Gallery of Canada (NGC). For the first time in more than a century, the most ambitious collection of works by Canadian Impressionist pioneer Helen McNicoll is being brought to light in Ottawa, from May 8 to October 12, 2026, in the exhibition Helen McNicoll: An Impressionist Journey.

Created and organized by the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec and adapted by the National Gallery of Canada under the curatorial leadership of Katerina Atanassova, Senior Curator of Canadian Art at the NGC, this expanded presentation brings together more than 80 exceptional works, including more than 20 premiering exclusively in Ottawa.

Covering 10 years (1904–1915) of a prolific production, the exhibition provides a rare look into the life and work of an artist who defied the constraints of her era to achieve international acclaim. Helen McNicoll captured the fleeting beauty of modern womanhood, rural labour and luminous landscapes before her life was cut short at the age of 35.

"This exhibition is a historic milestone," said Jean-François Bélisle, Director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada. "While Helen McNicoll is celebrated as a pioneering Canadian Impressionist, many of her works are held in private collections, far from the public eye. To see these paintings for the first time is to witness the true breadth of her genius. I would like to thank the lenders who have generously agreed to share their works with our visitors for the duration of the exhibition. We also thank our partner in this project, the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec, for initiating this rediscovery of this remarkable artist."

"The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is delighted to present this major exhibition dedicated to Helen McNicoll in the national capital. This retrospective highlights the masterful work of a free-spirited artist, driven by a love of travel and colour. Her paintings, which explore themes of independence and female friendship, remain strikingly modern even today. Her exceptional mastery of colour lends her paintings a striking luminosity, drawing us into a poetic and sensory adventure of profound intensity," said Jean-Luc Murray, Director and CEO of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec.

Exploring McNicoll's world

An Impressionist Journey takes visitors through a selection of exceptional paintings, immersing them into Helen McNicoll's world of quiet, everyday life--from glowing wheat fields and bustling markets to intimate moments of modern womanhood.

"The art of Helen McNicoll stands apart for its luminous, sun-filled palette, keen observation of the temperature of light and intimate portrayals of women and children, rendered with a quiet modernity that brings a distinctive sensitivity and psychological depth to post-1900 Canadian Impressionism," said Katerina Atanassova, Senior Curator of Canadian Art at the NGC.

The exhibition is organized in different themes, highlighting McNicoll's engagement with nature and light, her portrayals of labour, domestic life, markets and childhood, among others, and her progressive vision of women as independent and socially engaged, revealing a modern, cosmopolitan perspective on art and life. Among the works on view are The Chintz Sofa (1913), By the Lake (1912), A Welcome Breeze (c. 1909) and Cherry Time (c. 1912).

Exclusive discoveries at the NGC

After its initial 2024 debut at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec and its recent presentation at the Art Gallery of Hamilton, the exhibition arrives in Ottawa in its most expansive form yet. The Ottawa presentation of An Impressionist Journey stands as the most ambitious survey of McNicoll's oeuvre in Canada since her 1925 memorial exhibition at the Art Association of Montreal (now the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts). Highlights exclusive to the National Gallery of Canada include:

Hidden Gems: 18 works by McNicoll and three by her painting companion, British artist Dorothea Sharp, displayed publicly for the first time in over 100 years.

National Treasures: Ten pieces from the NGC's collection, including the beloved Stubble Fields (c. 1912) and Buttercups (c. 1910)--the latter appearing exclusively at the Ottawa venue.

Contextual works of art: Paintings and drawings by McNicoll's Montreal contemporaries and other influential artists of the time, including William H. Clapp (1879–1954), James Wilson Morrice (1865–1924), Arthur Dominique Rozaire (1879–1922), Mary Alberta Cleland (1876–1960), Clarence Gagnon (1881–1942), and William Brymner (1855–1925) who taught her in Montreal.

An Intimate Look: The exhibition goes beyond the canvas to offer a multidimensional look at McNicoll's life and work. It includes her personal sketchbooks and archival materials, providing an intimate window into her life and creative process.

The exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada is generously supported by major donors; the Balsillie Family Foundation and the Pierre Lassonde Family Foundation, with thanks to the National Gallery of Canada Foundation and Supporting Sponsor the Heffel Foundation.

A unique path

While her contemporaries, such as James Wilson Morrice and Maurice Cullen, introduced Impressionism to Canada, Helen McNicoll forged her own and unique path. At a time when few women could sustain an international career, she excelled, gaining critical acclaim in both the United Kingdom and Canada, and earning prestigious membership of both the Royal Society of British Artists and the Royal Canadian Academy of Arts.

Public programs

To further enrich the visitor experience, the National Gallery of Canada is offering a series of public programs providing deeper insight into McNicoll's luminous world. This summer, visitors can enjoy expert-led curatorial tours exploring the artist's mastery of light. Those looking to connect with their creativity can participate in hands-on workshops and creating art 'en plein air'. These sessions invite participants to capture the fleeting beauty of the Ottawa landscape, just as McNicoll did in Europe over a century ago. For more details, check-out the 'upcoming events' section on gallery.ca.

The return of the Canada Strong Pass

To ensure its world-class exhibitions are accessible to all, the National Gallery of Canada is thrilled to reintroduce the Canada Strong Pass. Starting June 19, this pass grants visitors under 24 free admission or reduced prices to the Gallery's collections and exhibitions, making it the perfect companion for a summer of culture in the capital.

About the National Gallery of Canada

Founded in 1880, the National Gallery of Canada is among the world's most respected art institutions. As a national museum, we exist to serve all Canadians, no matter where they live. We do this by sharing our collection, exhibitions and public programming widely. We create dynamic experiences that allow for new ways of seeing ourselves and each other through the visual arts, while centering Indigenous ways of knowing and being. Our mandate is to develop, preserve and present a collection for the learning and enjoyment of all--now and for generations to come. We are home to more than 90,000 works, including one of the finest collections of Indigenous and Canadian art, major works from the 14th to the 21st century and extensive library and archival holdings. Our dazzling, light-filled building is situated on the unceded traditional territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabe Nation, in Ottawa.

Ankosé – Everything is connected – Tout est relié

About the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ) is the living memory of Québec art and artists. With a rich collection of over 42,500 works, its functions are to make known, promote, and preserve Québec art of all periods, from ancient art to contemporary art, and to ensure a place for international art through acquisitions, exhibitions, and other cultural activities. Its raison d'être is to bring people together through art. mnbaq.org

SOURCE National Gallery of Canada

For all media requests, please contact: Josée-Britanie Mallet, Senior Media and Public Relations Officer, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]; Pénélope Carreau, Public Relations Officer, National Gallery of Canada, [email protected]