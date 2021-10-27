Calin Rovinescu Invests in Switch Health and becomes a Senior Strategic Advisor

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Switch Health today announced that Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada's recently retired President and Chief Executive Officer, has become an investor in Switch Health and a Senior Strategic Advisor to its' leadership team.

In addition to making an investment in his family investment company, Calin will provide invaluable advice and mentorship to Switch Health's founding leadership team, Dilian Stoyanov (Chief Executive Officer), Mary Langley (Chief Strategy Officer), Marc Thomson (Chief Operating Officer), and Olga Jilani (Chief Financial Officer) and help guide the company on its continued growth, as it nears 2.5 million COVID-19 tests administered, over 2,000 employees, and significant revenue growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome such an esteemed and respected global leader to our team to help guide us through our immediate and long-term goals as an industry leader in next-generation diagnostic testing and digital health solutions, both at home and abroad," said Dilian Stoyanov, CEO at Switch Health. "He understands the global landscape like no other and can help advance our goal to secure a place on the international stage through key partners."

"I have been extremely impressed by the nimbleness and speed of Switch Health and the scale of its evolution, especially during the COVID-19 crisis, when unprecedented demands for decentralized screening and diagnostics suddenly emerged", said Calin Rovinescu. "With so much focus on digital health solutions, Switch Health is at the intersection of technology-enabled, patient-centric healthcare, with much potential to scale operations both domestically and internationally." The next stage of its exciting growth plan will be about building towards sustained profitability and delivering value for all stakeholders – customers, employees, and shareholders," concluded Mr. Rovinescu.

Calin Rovinescu was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada in 2009 and was recognized as Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year in 2016 and again in 2019. Air Canada was recognized by Skytrax as the Best Airline in North America in eight out of ten years, and as the only four-star network carrier in North America during Calin's tenure. Rovinescu was elected as Chairman of the Star Alliance Chief Executive Board, the controlling body of Star Alliance, the world's largest global airline alliance, from 2012 to 2016 and served on the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association for a decade and as its Chairman in 2014-2015. In 2015, he was named 14th Chancellor of the University of Ottawa, replacing former Governor General Michaëlle Jean. Rovinescu was appointed a member of the Order of Canada for promoting the associated charitable causes and organizations of Canada's largest airline, and for his leadership in spearheading humanitarian relief following several natural disasters.

In 2019, Calin and his wife Elaine announced the creation of the Rovinescu Admission Scholarships for new Canadians to benefit students at both the University of Ottawa and Université de Montréal through a gift of $1M to each institution. The scholarships are intended to help first-generation Canadians or children of immigrants pursue a bachelor's or professional degree designation at either university.

He serves on the Boards of Directors of BCE Inc., Canada's largest telecommunications and media company, and the Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-largest bank and is a Senior Advisor to Brookfield Asset Management and Teneo Inc. Before joining Air Canada, Rovinescu was the managing partner of the law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP where he practiced corporate law for over 20 years and was a co-founder of Genuity Capital Markets, a leading independent investment bank now part of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

About Switch Health

Switch Health Holdings Inc. (Switch Health) is an industry leader that is transforming how healthcare is delivered in Canada through cutting-edge decentralized next-generation diagnostics and patient-focused digital solutions. Switch Health developed an end-to-end, innovative, and accessible testing solution in Canada's fight against COVID-19, with its at-home and mobile collection kits to test Canadians safely, rapidly, and reliably for COVID-19. Switch Health's services are driven by its secure, proprietary patient portal, ASMO. Switch Health offers services in over 200 languages from the comfort peoples' homes or workplaces, with the guidance of trusted Telehealth professionals and the delivery of results through and some of Canada's top laboratories.

SOURCE Switch Health Inc.

For further information: Jordan Paquet, Vice President, Public Affairs, Switch Health, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.switchhealth.ca/

