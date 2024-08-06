California Tree Free Diapers Era Begins; Soft N Dry Introduces New ecoSoft Brand

ecoSoft disposable diapers brand stands out for its exceptional softness and dryness, significantly reducing environmental impact by eliminating the use of tree fiber. Annually, an estimated 10 million trees are used globally to manufacture disposable baby diapers. ecoSoft's entry into the California market, which boasts a population of over 39 million people and one of the world's largest economies, marks a significant milestone. California often sets trends in consumer eco products, influencing nationwide industry retail standards.

"We are thrilled with our white label partners' launch of their ecoSoft brand in California, a state known for its leadership in eco-friendly initiatives and forward-looking consumers. Capturing market share and mindshare in the new 'TreeFree Diaper' category is crucial for Soft N Dry as we continue to innovate and lead the segment encompassing a $60 billion disposable baby diaper market," stated Matthew Keddy, CEO of Soft N Dry. "Our advanced materials not only offer improved dryness and comfort for babies but also deliver cost savings for parents. We hope that California legislators will follow the leadership of their EU counterparts and introduce measures to also remove trees from baby diapers with a similar California version of the recently announced Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR), effective Jan 1st, 2025, in Europe."

Ricardo Santana, Chairman of ecoSoft, added, "Meeting the growing needs of consumers in California with superior baby diapers that advance the eco agenda while saving households money is a top priority for ecoSoft. Our diapers are designed and manufactured in Mexico in partnership with Soft N Dry, ensuring high quality and sustainability. Additionally, starting today, we are excited to offer ecoSoft diapers to national retailers in Mexico."

The new ecoSoft baby diapers are available through supporting retailers on their online eCommerce websites, offering convenience and accessibility to eco-conscious parents across California and beyond.

Soft N Dry Diapers Corp. (SDC) is a Canadian company specializing in tree-free advanced materials within the $60 billion global disposable baby diaper market. Utilizing its proprietary ecoFlex Core technology, SDC delivers superior product performance and sustainability to commercial manufacturing and retail customers across North and Latin America, and now Europe, outperforming traditional tree-pulp based materials.

