Calgary Stampede Virtually Opens The Market

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through its world-renowned Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We're Greatest Together, the Calgary Stampede is a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that originated in 1912 to preserve and celebrate Calgary's western heritage, cultures and community spirit. While the community may not be able to gather together or celebrate in traditional ways during Stampede 2020, Stampede Spirit can't be cancelled! Calgarians are being encouraged to put their hats on and Stampede safely from their homes and yards while supporting local businesses while also joining the Stampede in experiencing some familiar favourites in new and different ways.