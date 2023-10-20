Calgary's 'UNICEF Water for Life Gala' raises crucial funds for life-saving water programs

Millions of children worldwide are at risk from water-related crises

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - In support of UNICEF's work to improve access to safe water for children around the world, UNICEF Canada will host its 31st annual Water for Life Gala at the Hyatt Regency Calgary on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Gala aims to raise $1.2 million as children continue to urgently need support.

In Afghanistan, a group of children collect water from a tap, installed with UNICEF support. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

"No child should die of dehydration or have to drink dirty water. Yet, every day more than 1000 children under the age of 5 die from diseases caused by unsafe water. In fact, in areas of conflict, children are nearly 20 times more likely to die from diseases related to unsafe water than from the conflict itself," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "As war, disease outbreaks, and extreme weather continue to turn children's lives upside down, UNICEF is more committed than ever to reaching every child with the vital water services they need to survive and thrive."

The generosity and support of the people of Calgary have made the Water for Life Gala one of UNICEF's most important fundraising events in North America. To date, the event has raised more than $18 million to support innovative water projects for the children who need them most.

This year's Gala features:

An inspiring keynote speech by UNICEF Canada Ambassador Solange Tuyishime . Born in Kigali, Rwanda and having fled the genocide in 1994, Tuyishime was an early recipient of UNICEF's life-saving support;

A four-course dinner created especially for the event by Hyatt Regency Calgary's Executive Chef Alexander Schäfer;

created especially for the event by Hyatt Regency Calgary's Executive Chef ; A performance by award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter and philanthropist Tom Cochrane ;

; More than 160 auction items, including experiences, vacations and works of art donated by generous individuals and businesses.

UNICEF works in 130 countries around the world to make safe water and sanitation more widely accessible for every child. In conflict-affected countries, UNICEF saves lives by improving and repairing water systems, trucking water, setting up latrines and promoting awareness of hygiene practices.

Last year, UNICEF procured more than $188 million of goods to deliver solutions for water, sanitation and hygiene, including 2 billion water purification tablets and chlorination sachets, and 12 million sanitary pads in packs. UNICEF has also installed large-scale solar-powered water systems in Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, and continue to do so in emergency contexts where access to electricity and fuel is unpredictable and challenging.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

