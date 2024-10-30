Calgary's 'UNICEF Water for Life Gala' aims to raise $1.3M to provide safe water for children

For children caught in humanitarian crisis, water is a matter of life and death

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada will host its 32nd annual Water for Life Gala on November 2, 2024, bringing the Calgary community together to support life-saving water projects for children around the world. This year, the event aims to raise $1.3M as humanitarian crises worldwide are affecting more children than ever before.

Every day, almost 4,000 people die from diseases linked to inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene and over 1,000 of these deaths are among children under five.

Children collect safe water from a new water station in the village of Gelhanty, Sudan. (CNW Group/UNICEF Canada)

"No child should die of dehydration or have to drink dirty water. Without access to safe, drinkable water, children fall ill, schools and hospitals don't function, and diseases and malnutrition expand," said Sevaun Palvetzian, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada. "Yet, progress is being made and the Calgary community is helping drive it. Over the last year alone, UNICEF provided safe drinking to over 42 million people. Ensuring every child has access to safe water is a human right – and within our reach."

The generosity and support of the people of Calgary have made the Water for Life Gala one of UNICEF's most important fundraising events in North America. Since its creation in 1993, the event has raised close to $20 million to support innovative water projects for the children who need them most.

This year's Gala features:

An inspiring keynote speech by UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and Syrian education activist Muzoon Almellehan . Muzoon, who received support from UNICEF while living in a refugee camp in Jordan , became the youngest person to be named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2017.

; 160 auction items, including experiences, vacations and works of art donated by generous individuals and businesses.

UNICEF works in 130 countries around the world to make safe water and sanitation more widely accessible for every child. In conflict-affected countries, UNICEF saves lives by improving and repairing water systems, trucking water, setting up latrines, and promoting awareness of hygiene practices.

In 2023, UNICEF provided safe drinking to over 42 million people, and appropriate sanitation services to around 11 million people in humanitarian contexts. UNICEF has also installed large-scale solar-powered water systems in Afghanistan, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen, and continue to do so in emergency contexts where access to electricity and fuel is unpredictable and challenging.

For more information on this event, please visit: UNICEF Water for Life Gala.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

