FedEx Awards $100,000 in Cash Prizes to 31 Small Businesses Across Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - FedEx Express Canada, a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), continued its unwavering support for small businesses across Canada with the conclusion of the 2023 FedEx #BackingSmall Business Contest. As $100,000 in grants was distributed to 31 outstanding small businesses, the spotlight fell on Solarbotics, the Calgary-based seller of "hobby robotics and electronics," as the recipient of the $25,000 grand prize. Solarbotics—which has been in operations for over a quarter-century— was randomly selected from more than 3,700 entries from small businesses across the country.

FedEx Canada Small Business (CNW Group/Federal Express Canada Corporation)

"The FedEx #BackingSmall Business Contest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering small businesses. Through this program, FedEx aims to provide our contest winners with the resources and recognition they deserve," said Ann-Marie McIntosh. "It's our way of fostering growth, igniting innovation, and helping these small businesses soar to new heights. We are proud to play a part in their success stories."

The purpose of the annual FedEx Express Canada #BackingSmall Business program has been to provide support to the backbone of Canada's economy—small businesses. The process to apply was kept very simple, knowing how busy small business owners are every day.

"We're very excited. This is just beyond, we're just blown away. We do appreciate everything that FedEx has given to us over the last 30 years of business," said Dave and Cheryl Hrynkiw, of Solarbotics. "A week before Covid hit, we were planning on signing a lease for a bigger space. We pulled the plug on it not knowing what this whole pandemic thing was going to be. With this money, we can now look at moving to a bigger space, getting more people involved, and growing our business."

In addition to Solarbotics' $25,000 grant, FedEx also awarded $10,000 grants to the following fives businesses: (listed in alphabetical order)

Finding Solutions for Your Business – FedEx Small Business Centre

The FedEx portfolio of services allows small businesses to gain access to the global marketplace and to shipping and logistics solutions. For more information on how FedEx helps small businesses, please visit the FedEx Small Business Centre at www.fedex.ca/smallbusiness.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 530,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

SOURCE Federal Express Canada Corporation

For further information: James Anderson, FedEx Express Canada, 647-588-5302, [email protected]