Calgary's largest startup-focused showcase announces top 10 tech startups of 2022

Over 1,000 people will gather on November 24th at Launch Party to celebrate local up-and-coming tech companies.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - From nanotech healthcare solutions to personalized digital real estate transactions, 10 Calgary-based startups are poised to make their mark in the global innovation community. These startups will be celebrated at the 13th annual Launch Party where they will also make their pitches to investors and the larger innovation community.

"Launch Party is a reflection of Calgary's vibrant and thriving innovation ecosystem," says Umair Tazeem, Founder at Embold. "The Top 10 startups recognizes entrepreneurs who are disrupting industries and building companies driving the future of our economy. As a Launch Party Top 10 alumni and now a selection committee member, choosing other startups for the Top 10, I'm excited to see the growth and tremendous leaps these companies will take very soon."

As the signature event of Innovation Week , Calgary's annual tech-sector celebration, Launch Party is the largest startup-focused showcase of the year and spotlights some of Calgary's most promising startups. More than 150 companies have been highlighted at Launch Party since 2010, including SkipTheDishes , StellarAlgo , Orpyx , Virtual Gurus and Red Iron Labs .

Calgary is becoming known across Canada as the home of a strikingly collaborative tech community. The city's tech sector is rapidly gaining momentum - with a new record of $433M in venture funding in the first quarter of 2022 alone - and globally significant companies are growing out of the scene.

Launch Party is powered by Platform Calgary and will be hosted at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre on November 24 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. (MT). Tickets are now available: innovationweekyyc.com/launch-party

Thank you to our growing list of sponsors:

The Top 10 Launch Party companies are nominated by the Calgary innovation community and selected by a committee of three Launch Party alumni founders . To be selected, companies must be in operation for less than three years, be revenue positive, and demonstrate potential for growth (amongst other criteria). Three prizes are up for grabs, including a People's Choice Award, Alumni's Choice Award and the Alex Raczenko Pitch Award. The winners will receive thousands of dollars worth of resources and services to continue growing their startup.

This year's Top 10 companies are:

Caret is a tenant experience platform offering all-encompassing communication, booking, and work order solutions built by real estate professionals for real estate professionals.

Communal is an all-in-one cloud-based software solution for community-focused organizations and non-profits managing memberships, facility rentals, volunteering, donations, events, and program registrations.

iBUILD Applications is a fully automated and integrated digitized construction and financial management software solution, empowering builders building homes for families.

Quickly lets small and medium businesses take control of their working capital by providing next day access to their verified receivables.

Reserve Plus provides easy access to data analytics, forecasting, reporting, and scoring to protect and educate condo owners and prospective buyers from financial ruin.

NanoTess is a social enterprise tackling high rates of amputations with NanoSALV technology, an advanced wound dressing for the management of chronic wounds.

Propra automates residential property management with an end-to-end solution integrating every aspect of property management on a single tab.

WaitWell digitizes service delivery by allowing people to join a line using their mobile device or an on-site kiosk and get text notifications about their wait time and other pertinent information related to the service.

Wild Rose Mining specialize in mining and manufacturing equipment for Bitcoin data centers.

Yr Plans by The Smart Benefit creates employer benefit solutions and makes it easy for organizations to manage, administer, and record employer-assisted debt relief programs for employees.

About Platform Calgary

Platform Calgary is an impact organization whose members are tech companies, large and small, united in a vision of inclusive, innovation-driven prosperity for Calgary. Platform Calgary brings together the resources of Calgary's tech ecosystem to help startups launch and grow at every step of their journey, from ideation through to scale. The focus is making all parts of Calgary's startup ecosystem better resourced, connected, efficient and prominent. For more information about Platform Calgary, visit: platformcalgary.com

