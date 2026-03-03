Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards Announces 2026 Honourees

Annual gala returns for its seventh year to spotlight exceptional leadership, diversity, and innovation across Calgary's corporate landscape.

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards proudly announces the exceptional winners for 2026, recognizing outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to Calgary's business community. These recipients will be recognized and celebrated at the CIWB Awards Gala on April 23, 2026 at the TELUS Convention Centre.

2026 CIWB Winners (CNW Group/Axis Connects)

The CIWB Awards, now in its seventh year, continues to highlight the achievements of female leaders and their allies, fostering a culture of inclusion and empowerment in Calgary's corporate landscape. The 2026 CIWB Award winners are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement: Bonnie DuPont , Independent Director and President, DuPont Consulting

, Independent Director and President, DuPont Consulting Large Enterprise: Tara Lockyer , Chief People, Culture, Brand and Communications Officer, ATB Financial

, Chief People, Culture, Brand and Communications Officer, ATB Financial Small/Medium Enterprise: Lara Murphy, Co-founder, President & CEO, Calgary WildFC; Founder & Owner, Ryan Murphy Construction Inc.

Co-founder, President & CEO, Calgary WildFC; Founder & Owner, Ryan Murphy Construction Inc. Professional Services: Valerie Prather , Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP

, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP Social Enterprise: Saifa Koonar , President & CEO, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation

, President & CEO, Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation Male Champion: Vern Yu, President & CEO, Altagas Ltd.

"As we honour the profound milestones these award winners have achieved, we have so much to celebrate within Calgary's corporate landscape alongside these exceptional leaders. The 2026 CIWB Award winners represent true excellence, driving our city forward with their visionary leadership and advocacy for change to inspire the entire business community," said Heather Culbert, co-founder and board chair of Axis Connects.

Funds raised by the CIWB Awards directly support Axis Connects programs. From empowering mid-to-senior level women into pivotal decision-making roles, to providing established executives with targeted support, their combined efforts impact a network of over 4,000 members. The gala promises to be an inspiring evening, gathering leaders, influencers, and advocates dedicated to driving positive change across Calgary and beyond.

For more information about the CIWB Award or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://axisconnects.com/ciwb-awards/.

Award honourees are available for interview. Award winner bios and the full list of 2026 CIWB Selection Committee members are available upon request.

Alexandra Stante, Executive Director