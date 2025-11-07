Axis Connects Leadership Forum Brings Global Energy Visionary Scott Tinker to Calgary on November 25

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Axis Connects is excited to announce global energy visionary Scott Tinker, PhD as headliner of this year's Leadership Forum on November 25 at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre

Tinker's fireside chat, From Energy to Empowerment: The Moral Imperative for Advancing Women's Economic Opportunities, will be moderated by Tracey Bodnarchuk, CEO of Canada Powered by Women. The discussion will explore the intersection of the global energy transition, energy poverty, and gender inequality, offering insights that challenge assumptions and inspire action.

With a career spanning industry, academia, government, and non-profits, Dr. Tinker's global perspective bridges energy, environment, and economy - empowering leaders to think boldly about sustainable, equitable progress.

The forum will present a full slate of exciting keynote speakers on Nov. 25 including:

Vassy Kapelos: Chief Political Correspondent for CTV News, one of Canada's most respected political journalists

Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte Canada Hetty Pye: member of Russell Reynolds' Board & CEO Advisory Partners and co-founder of RRA Artemis

With a mission to advance gender diversity across industries, the annual Leadership Forum offers participants the chance to learn from trailblazing speakers on essential leadership topics, including inclusive workplaces, equity in data, and global political impacts on Canadian business.

"Bringing together diverse perspectives is critical to fostering sustainable success and growth in today's evolving workplace," says Nuvyn Peters, CEO of Axis Connects. "We're excited to offer this platform for leaders and aspiring leaders to gain insights from some of the world's top leaders. This event will empower participants to drive change and make meaningful strides in their careers."

About Axis Connects

Axis Connects accelerates the advancement of gender diversity in the workplace. Through programs, events and initiatives, like the annual Leadership Forum, Axis supports professional development and helps women accelerate at work so that they can fulfill their career potential.

