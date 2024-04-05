CALGARY, AB, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Kalos, a boutique due diligence and M&A advisory firm in Calgary, is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle Miskey as Executive Administrator. With more than two decades of experience in business administration, Miskey brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Kalos team.

Calgary Due Diligence Firm Kalos Welcomes Seasoned Administrator Michelle Miskey (CNW Group/Kalos LLP - Transactions Diligence Advisory)

Miskey began her career in business administration in 2001 after graduating from the business administration program at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT). She spent ten years honing her skills in Los Angeles, working with various small businesses and startups. Her return to Calgary saw her taking on a pivotal role at Big-4 firm EY, where she supported nine partners in strategy and transaction services, showcasing her ability to manage complex operations and provide exceptional support.

"I had the opportunity to work with Mackenzie Regent at EY, and I'm pleased to work with her again in her own venture," said Miskey. "Kalos appealed to me because, as a boutique client-focused firm, it offers me the opportunity to make a real difference for business owners."

At Kalos, Miskey will leverage her extensive experience in office management, clerical duties, and marketing support to enhance the firm's operations and client services. Her dedication to excellence and client satisfaction makes her a valuable addition to the Kalos team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michelle Miskey to Kalos," said Mackenzie Regent, co-founder of Kalos. "Her proven track record in business administration and her commitment to client success make her an ideal fit for our team. We look forward to the contributions she will make as we continue to grow and serve our clients."

For more information about Kalos and its services, please visit kalostransactions.ca.

Kalos LLP is a regulated Chartered Professional Accounting and Chartered Business Valuation firm specializing in transaction due diligence and valuation. We pride ourselves on striking the right balance between technical acumen and client-focused service. Kalos is a trusted advisor, offering impartial expert advice to navigate the acquisition and sale of a business.

