Calgary among the top tech ecosystems in North America

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) by Startup Genome and the Global Entrepreneurship Network launched today at London Tech Week. The GSER analyzes data from over 4.5 million companies across 300+ entrepreneurial innovation ecosystems globally. It provides compelling new insights and deep knowledge about startup trends around the world and ranks the Top 40 global ecosystems, emerging ecosystems, and an expanded regional ranking.

Platform Calgary, Calgary Innovation Coalition (CIC), and Calgary Economic Development have teamed up with Startup Genome to spotlight Calgary's entrepreneurial ecosystem. Highlights from the report include:

Calgary's tech ecosystem has added $8.1 billion in value to the Calgary economy from July of 2021 to December of 2023 — a 237.5% increase compared to July of 2019 to December of 2021 when the total ecosystem value was $2.4 billion.





Calgary is the 4th highest ranked market in Canada and is ranked alongside internationally recognized tech hubs including Portland, Rome, Vienna and Cairo.





Key internationally recognized features of Calgary include the low cost of doing business, global talent pool, and high quality of life.

View the full report here - https://startupgenome.com/gser2024

Supporting Quotes

"Calgary has long been defined as a city of community builders who rise to tackle any challenge put in front of us. That Calgary spirit is on full display within our technology ecosystem. All of the progress made in recent years has been because of one of the most dynamic and collaborative communities on the planet. And the best is yet to come," says Terry Rock, President & CEO of Platform Calgary.

"Not too long ago, Calgary wasn't on the map as a world-class destination for startups or a hub for innovation. But with talent and investment flowing into Calgary, we have all the right pieces in place for our innovation economy to continue its pace as one of the fastest growing tech-hubs in the world and allow us to continue competing on the global stage," says Brad Parry, President and CEO, Calgary Economic Development, and CEO, Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

About the Report

The Report is driven by a consortium of representatives from 40+ countries and looks at the current state of startup activity and related investment, providing insights and guidance to public and private leaders on how to foster thriving startup communities — the #1 engine of job creation and economic growth. Contributions from expert thought leaders and local key players further enrich the report's extensive, evidence-based findings, which are the product of over a decade of Startup Genome's independent research and policy work.

