CAHS Releases Health Human Resources Assessment Report

OTTAWA, ON , April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (CAHS) released its report on health human resources (HHR) in Canada. The report, titled "Canada's Health Workforce: Pathways Forward", provides key findings designed to inform stakeholders (including governments).

The report provides evidence-informed approaches to addressing the current challenges facing the Canadian health workforce.

The three overarching themes were identified:

Support and retention,

Deployment and service delivery,

Planning and development.

To study these themes and respond to the questions asked by the sponsor, CAHS assembled an independent panel with three working groups of experts. In addition, a committee led by and composed of Indigenous health leaders contributed to the overall report and authored the section on Indigenous health workforce. Over 30 interdisciplinary clinical and academic health workforce experts contributed the diversity of perspectives needed to guide the overall work.

This assessment included the review of over 5,000 scientific articles and 250 policy documents and was informed by the participation of over 800 individuals representing 245 organizations. Organizations submitted over 100 documents to inform the assessment.

The CAHS wishes to thank the assessments co-chairs and acknowledge Health Canada who funded this work through a contribution agreement.

For further information, click here to see our reports:

Backgrounder,

Overview,

Assessment report,

Engagement report.

