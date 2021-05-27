Cafeyn is officially launching in Canada

Cafeyn partners with TELUS in Canada to continue its international expansion of its information streaming service

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As a pioneer in the news streaming market the Cafeyn group, which employs more than 180 people, with offices in 5 countries, has been pursuing the same mission since 2006. It offers more than 1.5 million users the opportunity to read their favorite newspapers and magazines in one high-performance app and in multiple languages. The company is taking another step towards its ambition to become the champion of news streaming with its arrival in Canada and the addition of new international titles.

After France, Italy, Ireland, The United Kingdom & The Netherlands, Cafeyn continues its international expansion, announcing a new partnership with a major telecom provider in Canada. Cafeyn has just signed a strategic agreement with TELUS, a leading communication provider in Canada, offering a world class network across a variety of services including wireless, TV, video, home security, and consumer healthcare.

TELUS is the first telecom provider in Canada to sign an agreement with Cafeyn, offering access to premium titles through TELUS Rewards , an award-winning loyalty program available to TELUS customers in British Columbia and Alberta. As of May 18th, TELUS Rewards customers are now able to redeem their points for access to Cafeyn's subscription service.

TELUS Rewards customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of the platform, which includes hundreds of English and French language publications. With unlimited access to premium magazines and newspapers such as Canadian Geographic, Newsweek, The Guardian, The Observer, and Hello! but also to French language publications: Libération, Sciences et Avenir, L'actualité, Les Affaires, Challenges, GQ, Vogue, Stratégies, Vanity Fair et Runner's World, on web and app and across all devices.

"We are thrilled to partner with TELUS, bringing Cafeyn to their Rewards customers. These partnerships are an important step in our international expansion as they replicate the success we've already had with other telecoms partners such as O2 in the UK or Bouygues Telecom, SFR and Free in France. Having TELUS as a partner strengthens our position in the Canadian market and contributes to accelerate the deployment of our service abroad" said Ari Assuied, CEO of Cafeyn.

Cafeyn is the first information streaming service to have partnered with telecom networks in Europe, such as O2 in the UK, a Cafeyn partner since 2019. In France, the company has partnered with leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Free and SFR and has also expanded its portfolio of partnerships with paid TV platforms such as Canal+ and e-commerce players such as Cdiscount, as part of its loyalty program. These partners have chosen Cafeyn to support their service, adding to their value, customer acquisitions and loyalty strategies.

Cafeyn Canada is managed by Mélissa Denis, General Manager of miLibris Solutions, a Canadian company, recently acquired by Cafeyn, "Cafeyn is both a great reading experience for users looking for quality news content and an opportunity for Canadian publishers to expose their brands to a new captive audience on iOS and Android mobile platforms" said Mélissa Denis, General Manager of Cafeyn Canada.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Cafeyn

Since its creation in 2006, Cafeyn, driven by a passion for media, has been committed to reconnecting readers to the content that corresponds to them, by offering a high-performance product, based on cutting-edge technology and a team of 180 people. In May 2020, Cafeyn acquired miLibris, a software solution that enables publishers to digitize, enrich, distribute and monetize their content and thus facilitate their digital self-distribution strategy. With its expertise and a network of strategic partners, the Cafeyn platform offers thousands of references, accessible from a computer, a tablet and a mobile app. In addition to its general public offer, Cafeyn is available through a number of prestigious partnerships including Bouygues Telecom, Canal+, Free, and now SFR as well as Cdiscount as part of its loyalty program. In the UK, readers can benefit from the offer thanks to a large partnership with the leading mobile operator O2. Cafeyn is available in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, the Caribbean and Madagascar and aims to accelerate its international deployment over the next two years. For the past 15 years, Cafeyn has been constantly developing its product to enhance the value of the press at a time when the sector is reinventing itself and reconciling the general public with its way of consuming information.

